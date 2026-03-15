Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Sun, Moonlighter 2, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault Drops First Early Access Update

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault has been given a new update with several new additions while the game sits in Early Access

Article Summary Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault receives its first major Early Access update packed with new content

Update adds a fifth narrative key, HEX combat path, Greed Colosseum, and expanded perk sets

Venture through dungeons, collect relics, and grow your shop to restore prosperity to Tresna village

Upgrade gear, invest in shops, and interact with colorful locals as you build the village's wealth

Indie game developer Digital Sun and publisher 11 Bit Studios have confirmed the composer for their upcoming game, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault. This content includes a fifth key narrative for the Endless Vault challenge, a new combat path named HEX, a new Greed Colosseum, expanded perk sets, several new combat rooms, and more. All of which is content they would have added anyway to the final version of the game as they slowly build toward that. Enjoy the latest trailer showing off the new content here as the update is live.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Dive deep into Action-RPG with roguelike elements and a tale about new beginnings. With no coin to your name, you and the other townsfolk find yourselves stranded in the distant village of Tresna. Now, it's up to you to get back on your feet and turn your humble shop into the beating heart of the village's wealth. Explore dangerous dungeons, gather relics, sell them, and reinvest in your friends' establishments. Unlock new weapons, armor, shop decorations, and—more importantly—restore hope that things can one day turn around.

Strap on your trusty backpack, hone your weapons and venture into the unknown in search of new riches. The further you delve, the larger the treasure. Tread carefully, though. Let greed take hold, and you risk losing it all. After each escapade, you put your hard-earned loot on sale. That's where your shop-owner charm will shine. Decorate the layout of the shop floor, haggle for the best deals, and handle unexpected events to maximize your profits. Whether it's simple junk or shiny relics, everything has a price.

A merchant can only be as prosperous as their village. Invest in the townsfolks' establishments to obtain better weapons, armor, and upgrades. As the village thrives and grows more vibrant, new people (and money!) will be drawn towards your shop. Set a new home in the blob-brimming, vivid land of Tresna. Meet the locals, from the vigorous blacksmith to a witty witch, amongst many others! Be it upgrading gear, purchasing decorations, or loitering around, Tresna is a place you'll never want to leave.

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