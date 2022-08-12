Moonscars Set To Launch On PC & Consoles In Late September

Humble Games and developer Black Mermaid announced this week they have a release date for Moonscars on PC and all three major consoles. The news came down with a brand new trailer in which we get to see a lot more of the nonlinear action platformer. The game will have you playing as a ruthless Clayborne warrior named Grey Irma who is on a single mission: Find her creator and discover the purpose of her existence. Slicing through everything that stands in your way to the truth. You can experience it for yourself as the game will drop on September 27th, 2022. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer!

In Moonscars, every death is a lesson learnt—and as you overcome each challenge, new truths will be revealed. As the fierce clayborne warrior Grey Irma, you must push your combat skills to the limit and master new abilities to progress through an unforgiving nonlinear 2D world. Facing off against the relentless, destructive darkness and cruel mistress the Moon, your quest is to find the Sculptor and unravel the mystery of your existence. Death Shapes You: Before you rise, you first must fall. Mold yourself into a master warrior through a cycle of trial and triumph.

A Grimly Gorgeous World: Explore the shadows and secrets concealed in the moonlight of a painterly nonlinear 2D realm marred by desperation and despair.

Test Your Resolve: Sharpen your skills and reflexes in challenging, action-packed combat. Slash and parry with your sword, wield unique special weapons, and command powerful Witchery.

The Moon Hungers: Unearth a strange, dark fantasy tale filled with twists and intricate worldbuilding. Seek the truth of your creation and be rewarded.

Clay, Bone, & Ichor: Bear witness to tales and memories of betrayal, suffering, and revenge as Grey Irma and her fellow beings of flesh and clay seek truth and purpose.