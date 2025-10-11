Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, eSports, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends Global Series, japan, Sapporo

Apex Legends Global Series Year 5 Championship Heads To Sapporo

Tickets have officially gone on sale for the Apex Legends Global Series Year 5 Championship, taking place in Sapporo, Japan

Top teams will battle for a $2 million prize pool and the ALGS championship title

Regional Finals this weekend will decide the last spots for Sapporo's main event

Last year's championship broke viewership records and featured a sold-out stadium

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have started selling tickets to the Apex Legends Global Series Year 5 Championship, as the series heads to Sapporo, Japan, for its finals. The event will take place from January 15-18 at the Daiwa House Premist Dome, as the best of the best will face off for a slice of the $2m prize pool and a chance to call themselves champions for the 2025 season. We have the finer details of the event as they stand right now for you below, as tix are available on the event's website.

ALGS Year 5 Championship

The ALGS Year 5 Championship's return to Sapporo is headlined by its $2 million USD prize pool and expanded audience seating after a sellout experience last year. Last year's event saw more than 30,000 fans fill one of the largest stadiums in Japan for a four-day celebration of high-level gameplay, local culture, and the global Apex Legends community. The competition became the second-most watched esports event in Japan ever, with nearly nine million hours watched and more than 540,000 peak viewers as GoNext Esports claimed the Year 4 Championship.

Regional Qualification Draws Near

Top-seeded teams like Alliance, Team Falcons, and ROC Esports have already punched their tickets to Sapporo after dominant Pro League performances. Dozens more will fight for the remaining spots in the high-stakes Regional Finals this weekend. Teams have multiple ways to qualify for the ALGS Championship this year, making the Regional Finals higher stakes than ever. Both the winners of the Regional Finals and the overall Pro League get a direct spot in Sapporo. With Match Point in effect there are sure to be several twists and turns as each region's final matches play out.

Some heavy hitters still need to secure their ALGS Championship spot with a good Regional Finals performance. This includes TSM (Americas), FaZe Clan (EMEA), DreamFire (APAC South) and Kinotrope Gaming (APAC North).

As well as offering one direct qualification spot per region for the winner, the Regional Finals also offer more points towards the overall Pro League Split 2 standings than the regular season. This means teams can jump several places with a good performance, adding more potential permutations than ever.

If a direct qualification spot goes to a team that has already qualified, this spot will be passed onto the overall Championship Points standing – meaning some teams will be hoping for favours from already qualified teams.

