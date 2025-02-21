Posted in: DC Comics, FunPlus, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: DC: Dark Legion

DC: Dark Legion Announces March Release Date & Pre-Registration

DC: Dark Legion, the latest mobile game based on the characters and worlds of DC Comics, will finally be released next month

Article Summary DC: Dark Legion launches March 14, bringing epic DC battles to iOS, Android, and soon PC.

Join heroes and villains from across the DC universe and fight to save Gotham from dark multiverse forces.

Recruit iconic DC characters like Batman, Superman, and The Joker to build powerful teams.

Customize your Batcave, unlock superpowers, and compete in strategic PvP battles.

Mobile developer and publisher FunPlus have revealed the official release date for DC: Dark Legion, as they are signing players up for the game now. The team confirmed the game will be released next month, as it arrives on March 14 for both iOS and Android devices. As well as for PC, although those details haven't been entirely revealed yet. We have more details about the title below, along with a new trailer above, as the game puts you in the middle of a Gotham City in crisis under attack from The Batman Who Laughs. You can pre-register for mobile right now via their website.

DC: Dark Legion

Experience unprecedented adventures in the DC universe in this mobile game officially licensed by DC. Recruit and upgrade over 200 iconic DC Super Heroes and epic Super-Villains to build a powerful team of champions and save Gotham City from the Dark Multiverse! Forces from an evil universe invade Earth and make Gotham City their base for the conquest of the entire world. Super Heroes and Super-Villains unite to fight back. But they need you to guide them in the battle for hope!

DC: Dark Legion, officially licensed by DC, is a free-to-play mobile strategy game with PvP battles and multiplayer functionality. In this game, you can recruit and upgrade iconic DC Super Heroes from the Justice League such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. Additionally, you have the opportunity to assemble a team of powerful villains, including The Joker, Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn, The Batman Who Laughs with his Dark Knights, and many others. Engage in epic PvP battles and strategically plan your moves to emerge victorious.

Recruit and upgrade iconic lineups of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains to build a powerful force capable of defending Gotham City from the Dark Multiverse. Unleash the strengths of heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, among others, and strategize with epic villains like The Joker, Lex Luthor, Harley Quinn, Black Adam, and many more. Unlock their superpowers and upgrade them. Build and customize your own Batcave, a strategic base that reflects your unique combat style. Develop champion training rooms, access advanced technologies (including alien and magical artifacts), and transform the Batcave into a powerful bastion against the forces of evil.

