New Special Backgrounds Debut In Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos

A massive list of Legendaries and costumed Pikachu can feature Special Backgrounds when encountered during Pokémon GO: Road to Kalos.

Article Summary Special Backgrounds debut in Pokémon GO raids during the Road to Kalos event, Feb 23–27, 2026.

Legendary Pokémon and costumed Pikachu feature unique backgrounds tied to each day’s featured region.

Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, and Unova Pokémon receive backgrounds inspired by their original games.

Special fused backgrounds appear for Black Kyurem and White Kyurem when fusing matching Legendaries.

Pokémon GO has announced a new slate of Special Backgrounds that can be collected by completing raids during the Road to Kalos event. Here is a breakdown of these themed backgrounds.

Here's a list of the special backgrounds featured in the Road to Kalos event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, February 23, at 12:00 a.m. to Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time

Monday, February 23, at 12:00 a.m. to Friday, February 27, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. local time Special Backgrounds: Niantic writes: "Trainers who take on Raid Bosses during the Road to Kalos event will have a chance of receiving new Special Backgrounds after making a successful catch in all raids. These souvenir backgrounds will appear on the Pokémon's summary page, showing when the Pokémon was caught and commemorating your adventures leading up to Pokémon GO Tour!" These backgrounds include: Monday, February 23: Kanto Pikachu wearing Red's hat and Pikachu wearing Leaf's hat can have a background inspired by Team Mystic, Team Instinct, or Team Valor. Articuno can have a background inspired by Team Mystic. Zapdos can have a background inspired by Team Instinct. Moltres can have a background inspired by Team Valor. Tuesday, February 24: Johto Pikachu wearing Ethan's hat and Pikachu wearing Lyra's hat can have a background inspired by Pokémon Gold Version or Pokémon Silver Version. Shadow Lugia can have a background inspired by Pokémon Silver Version. Shadow Ho-Oh can have a background inspired by Pokémon Gold Version. Wednesday, February 25: Hoenn Pikachu wearing Brendan's hat and Pikachu wearing May's bow can have a background inspired by Pokémon Ruby Version or Pokémon Sapphire Version. Kyogre can have a background inspired by Pokémon Sapphire Version. Groudon can have a background inspired by Pokémon Ruby Version. Thursday, February 26: Sinnoh Pikachu wearing Lucas's hat, Pikachu wearing Dawn's hat, Pikachu wearing Rei's cap, and Pikachu wearing Akari's kerchief can have a background inspired by Pokémon Diamond Version or Pokémon Pearl Version. Dialga and Origin Forme Dialga can have a background inspired by Pokémon Diamond Version. Palkia and Origin Forme Palkia can have a background inspired by Pokémon Pearl Version. Friday, February 27: Unova Pikachu wearing Hilbert's hat, Pikachu wearing Hilda's hat, Pikachu wearing Nate's visor, Pikachu wearing Rosa's visor, and Kyurem can have a background inspired by Pokémon Black Version or Pokémon White Version. Reshiram can have a background inspired by Pokémon Black Version. Zekrom can have a background inspired by Pokémon White Version. When you fuse a Zekrom or Reshiram that has a Special Background with a Kyurem that has a Special Background of the opposite color, the fused Black Kyurem or White Kyurem will have its own variant background.



