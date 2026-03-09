Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Twin Sails Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Moonsigil Atlas, Snake Tower Games

Moonsigil Atlas Releases New Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the deckbuilding roguelike game Moonsigil Atlas as we get a small teaser of the gameplay

Article Summary Moonsigil Atlas reveals new gameplay trailer highlighting unique deckbuilding mechanics

Card crafting lets players reshape, mutate, and fully customize their deck for each run

Replace energy costs with spatial strategy—cast spells by fitting cards on a moon-tile board

Experience endless replayability with 3 characters, 200+ cards, and challenging cosmic bosses

Indie game developer Snake Tower Games and publisher Twin Sails Interactive have released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming game, Moonsigil Atlas. The trailer, which you can see here, shows off a good chunk of what you can expect without giving too much away. You can play a free demo of the game starting today as well, as the devs have launched one on Steam as part of Steam's Turn-Based Thursday Fest. (One of the many weekly festivals the platform now does that are genre specific.)

Moonsigil Atlas

In Moonsigil Atlas, card crafting happens differently; your deck doesn't merely get bigger — it mutates. Upgrades let you reshape sigil geometry, carve runes into your toolkit, and evolve your build into something uniquely yours. That progression loop is the hook: every run teaches you a new trick, then dares you to go back in and break tougher enemies with it. In most deckbuilders, power is rationed by energy. In Moonsigil Atlas, your true resource is physical space. Every turn is spellcraft by geometry: you place sigil-cards onto a moon-tile board, then build power through adjacency, overlap, and precise positioning. If it fits, it cast

No Energy — Space is Your Resource: Play as many cards as you want, as long as they fit on the board.

Play as many cards as you want, as long as they fit on the board. Geometric Spellcasting: Trigger synergies through adjacency, overlap, and positioning for massive combo chains.

Trigger synergies through adjacency, overlap, and positioning for massive combo chains. Card Crafting (Not Just Stat Upgrades): Reshape card geometry, inscribe runes, add keywords, and fundamentally transform your deck's behavior.

Reshape card geometry, inscribe runes, add keywords, and fundamentally transform your deck's behavior. One-More-Run Progression: Each run unlocks new tools, new routes, and new ways to build something unreasonably powerful.

Each run unlocks new tools, new routes, and new ways to build something unreasonably powerful. Built For Endless Replayability: With 3 characters, each with several unique playstyles; 200+ cards with thousands of possible upgrades and unlockables;

With 3 characters, each with several unique playstyles; 200+ cards with thousands of possible upgrades and unlockables; Face Cosmic Divinities: Harness the power of the sigil to take down the three Astral Titans, defeating 40+ enemies and epic bosses

Harness the power of the sigil to take down the three Astral Titans, defeating 40+ enemies and epic bosses Visually Striking: Striking hand-painted visuals, immersive without ever getting in the way. Cosmic light, stylized spellwork, and the tactile feel of a beautifully illustrated card game.

