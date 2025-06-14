Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: tennocon, TennoCon 2025

More Details Revealed For TennoCon 2025 This July

Digital Extremes has released new details of what TennoCon 2025 fans can expect at the physical event happening in mid-July

Article Summary TennoCon 2025 takes place July 18-19 with panels, autograph signings, and special guest appearances.

In-game TennoCon Relay event offers exclusive rewards and hidden secrets from July 19 to August 2.

Four special Warframe Twitch and Steam drops available for live viewers during TennoCon streams.

Giveaways include limited figurines, plushies, and Platinum prizes, plus a special TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack.

Digital Extremes has laid out some of the new details for what's coming to TennoCon 2025 and beyond when the event takes place next month. As always, the focus will be on Warframe, Soulframe, and other projects the team is working on across the board that they're ready to share. But now we have a better idea of what they want to do at the event, as well as in-game content and twitch drops they have planned between July 18-19. We have more info below as we're waiting to learn more in the month ahead.

TennoCon 2025

In-Game Relay Experience

A derelict lyceum floating among the stars is the setting for this year's in-game TennoCon Relay. Celebrate TennoCon with fellow players and share the moments around TennoLive's biggest reveals for Warframe. Take in the spectacle and bask in the experience but remain vigilant about your surroundings for easter eggs. The TennoCon 2025 Relay is available from Saturday, July 19 at 4 p.m. ET until Saturday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. ET. Be sure to explore the relay and claim its hidden time-limited exclusive in-game reward before it, and the relay, both venture back into the Void. For full details on how and where to earn livestream drops, check out the Giveaways & Extras page on the TennoCon website.

Livestream Drops

To celebrate the 10th year of TennoCon, Digital Extremes has increased the number of Warframe drops to four individual items. Tune into the Cosplay Contest & first-ever TennoConcert on Friday, July 18 to earn the Ava-Clem Community Glyph (by community artist DasterCreations) and Flare Varleon & Lizzie Poster decoration (by community artist ZliDe). Watch mainstage TennoCon panels and the TennoLive keynote on Saturday, July 19, to earn the Naktavyre Armor Set and Valkyr Prime Warframe. Drops are available to live viewers on Twitch (be sure to link your Twitch & Warframe accounts) and Steam.

In-Person Experience

Prepare for TennoCon 2025 with the complete schedule and map now available for those attending in person. Activities include autograph signings, panels, photo ops, a cosplay contest, and the first-ever TennoConcert (tickets still available, does not gain access to sold out, full TennoCon experience). Attendees can also expect to see familiar faces such as Amelia Tyler (Eleanor), Alpha Takahashi (Aoi), Kevin Afghani (Amir), and Elsie Lovelock (Major Rusalka) from Warframe: 1999, among more Warframe voices throughout the event. To view the full schedule, roster of guests and partners, including Plexi Cosplay, Hoku Props, and Hench & Scrap, as well as the convention map, visit the Schedule & Maps page on the TennoCon website.

Giveaways

In addition to the drops and in-game rewards up for grabs during TennoCon 2025 for Warframe players around the world, get into the spirit early with various giveaway contests beginning today and ending July 28 at 11 a.m. ET. Prizes available to win include:

One of five available YouTooz Lotus Figurines (currently sold out).

One of five available Makeship Ollie Plushies.

A one-time gift of 1,000 Platinum in-game currency each to three different players.

Extra giveaways are still to come thanks to Digital Extremes' stellar partners leading up to the show. For those who want to continue reaping the rewards of TennoCon season, the limited-time TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack, including exclusive in-game currency and customizations, is still available for purchase on the Warframe Marketplace.

