Full Art Trainers of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 1

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Trainer Supporter cards.

Bruno: This set gives me Dragon Ball Z vibes with multiple cards, with the best example being the current most expensive card: the Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX Alternate Art. I love that aspect of the set. However, I can't lie about this Bruno card… it's giving me major Yamcha vibes. This classic Elite Four Member is of course a blast of nostalgia, but the pose and his inclusion in the set… well, it is what it is. It feels right, but as a pull, it's certainly not the most exciting.

Cheryl: A trainer from the Sinnoh region, Cheryl is another blast from the past but this card is, unlike Bruno, one of the most coveted of the set. The artwork here is great, with the outfit, background, and green hair working together to give Cheryl major Gaia vibes.

Korrina's Focus: Here, we get a Battle Style applied to a Trainer Supporter, with this Rapid Strike Korinna. The card is a burst of energy, which feels right with Rapid Strike mode Korinna is in. Korrina is the Shalour City Gym Leader from the Shalour Region and continues Battle Styles' welcome trend of spotlighting older characters.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles as we movie our spotlight to the Full Art Trainer Supporter cards.