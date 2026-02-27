Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: TomorrowHead Studio, WILL: Follow The Light

Will: Follow The Light Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Will: Follow The Light as the game has a free demo available for Steam Next Fest right now

Article Summary Will: Follow The Light releases a new gameplay trailer ahead of Steam Next Fest demo availability.

Embark on a story-driven, first-person adventure as Will, a lighthouse keeper searching for his son.

Explore stunning northern landscapes by yacht and dog sled with deep sailing and traversal mechanics.

Solve challenging, realistic puzzles and uncover secrets in a cinematic journey powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Indie game developer and publisher TomorrowHead Studio has released a new gameplay video for Will: Follow The Light. The trailer is pretty simplistic but it shows off a lot of the game, as players will get some definite Myst vibes from the puzzle-solving and sailing title, all made with Unreal Engine 5. Enjoy the trailer above as the game currently has a free demo available for Steam Next Fest until March 2.

Will: Follow The Light

Will: Follow The Light is a story-driven, first-person adventure puzzle game about a perilous personal journey through the harsh northern latitudes. Players assume the role of Will, a lighthouse keeper on a remote island in the Northern Seas, whose routine is shattered when an unexpected radio message reveals a sudden disaster has struck his hometown and his only son is missing. Determined to find him, Will sets out on a journey aboard his sailing yacht, "Molly."

A Stunning Northern Wilderness: Breathtaking northern landscapes on land and sea, brought to life in Unreal Engine 5.

Breathtaking northern landscapes on land and sea, brought to life in Unreal Engine 5. Deep Exploration and Traversal Systems: Realistic sailing and dog sledding mechanics allow players to explore a vast world. The game blends classic walking-sim gameplay with puzzles, set-piece moments, and lifelike traversal systems on sea and on land.

Realistic sailing and dog sledding mechanics allow players to explore a vast world. The game blends classic walking-sim gameplay with puzzles, set-piece moments, and lifelike traversal systems on sea and on land. A Story of Fathers and Sons: A compelling narrative adventure in a mysterious setting, with puzzles, secrets, and revelations in every chapter. To find peace and reunite with his family, Will must sail across endless waters, face numerous challenges, and ultimately discover himself.

A compelling narrative adventure in a mysterious setting, with puzzles, secrets, and revelations in every chapter. To find peace and reunite with his family, Will must sail across endless waters, face numerous challenges, and ultimately discover himself. Challenging Puzzles and Challenges: Players will solve puzzles rooted in real life, chart their path using an authentic weather station and lifelike navigation system, and traverse snowy trails by dog sled in search of answers.

Players will solve puzzles rooted in real life, chart their path using an authentic weather station and lifelike navigation system, and traverse snowy trails by dog sled in search of answers. A Cinematic Adventure: Experience Will's story through narration and environmental storytelling.

Experience Will's story through narration and environmental storytelling. Original Soundtrack: An atmospheric blend of experimental textures and unique instruments, seamlessly weaving character themes into the world's musical narrative.

