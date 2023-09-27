Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch: Vicious Rejuvenation In Sept. 2023

Our monthly Dragon Ball Super Card Game Value Watch looks at the Fusion-themed expansion Vicious Rejuvenation in September 2023.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game is a dynamic hobby for collectors. The value of cards can sometimes be unpredictable, as the market performance of these cards is far more reliant on the playability of cards than we would see in a hobby like Pokémon TCG where both players and collectors rule somewhat equally. However, collectors do have some influence in the DBSCG and SCR cards with popular characters sometimes end up becoming break-out cards. Every month, I will release an installment of this series, Dragon Ball Super CG Value Watch, to analyze the market of current expansions. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that DBSCG completionists know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Vicious Rejuvenation, which was released in January 2021, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series – Vicious Rejuvenation with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Majin Buu, Incarnation of Demonic Evil SCR BT12-153: $56.62 Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR BT12-154: $46.72 Super Paikuhan, Might Manifested SCR BT12-152: $23.78 Frieza, Divine Transformation SR BT12-100: $4.23 Launch, the Pure-Hearted SR BT12-013: $3.39 King Piccolo, Dimensional Conqueror SPR BT12-057: $3.36 Dark Masked King, Devilish Dominator SR BT12-140: $2.96 Gogeta, Fearless Fusion BT12-137: $2.77 Nuova Shenron, Flame Shot Unleased SR BT12-109: $2.73 Paikuhan, Savior from Another Time SPR BT12-124: $2.65

The once-valuable Supreme Kai of Time, Spacetime Unraveler SCR continues to drop, losing another $11 this month. That makes this former chase card, which was once valued at over $200, into one of the lowest-valued modern SCR cards. Aside from that, most cards in this set lost about $1 of value this month.

