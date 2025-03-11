Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, NetherRealm Studios, T-1000, terminator

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Drops T-1000 Gameplay Trailer

We get a better look at the insane moves from the T-1000 Terminartor in Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns ahead of the DLC character's release

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, as we get a better look at the T-1000 with a gameplay trailer. The footage for this new DLC character is insane, as they've basically put a shapeshifting character in the game who has few boundaries. You have blades for arms, can melt into a pool to move, and turn into a giant waterdrop to crush from above. A lot of what you see here is stuff from the film adapted for a fighting game, and it works perfectly. Enjoy the trailer as we have more info below from the team.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns – T-1000

Featuring the voice and likeness of actor Robert Patrick, the liquid metal-based cybernetic assassin from Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) utilizes a deadly moveset, allowing the advanced prototype to shapeshift and organically form stabbing weapons. Battling for the supremacy of machines, the T-1000 is a state-of-the-art infiltration Terminator designed by the artificial general superintelligence system Skynet. Comprised of mimetic polyalloy (a.k.a. liquid metal), the virtually indestructible advanced prototype can shapeshift into objects or people it comes in contact with, mimicking their appearance, behavior, and voice, making it an extremely difficult opponent to detect and defeat. With its superior intelligence and metamorphic capabilities, the T-1000 is an efficient fighter that embodies the ultimate evolution of assassination technology.

The T-1000's sophisticated moveset is on full display in the new trailer, including the ability to organically form stabbing weapons, such as spears and hooks, and liquify for high-tech maneuvering and concealment. The video also reveals a new Fatality for the T-1000 and teases the character's Animality, the brutal finishing move that morphs the machine into a K-9 German Shepherd to annihilate defeated opponents. The fan-favorite Animalities are available now as a content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 owners at no additional cost. Additionally, the trailer shows a fresh look at Madam Bo, a new DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. The Madam Bo Kameo Fighter will be available as a content update for all Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns owners at no additional cost or via standalone purchase on March 18.

