Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 Launches Season Of The Cryomancer

WB Games has a new season out for Mortal Kombat 1, as Sub-Zero becomes the main villain for Season 3 with a ton of winter additions.

Article Summary Season 3: The Cryomancer is live in Mortal Kombat 1, featuring Sub-Zero as the boss.

Over 150 rewards, including new skins and Quan Chi as DLC, now available.

Kombat Pack offers early character access and the exclusive JCVD Johnny Cage skin.

Krossplay update and Wi-Fi filter coming soon to enhance online play experience.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a new season of content for Mortal Kombat 1, as Season 3: The Cryomancer is officially live. The season centers around Sub-Zero as the main boss of the Invasions mode. With him comes several new challenges and different paths to walk, many of them with a winter theme, as you'll be bombarded with ice, snow, sleet, and other surprises. Not top mention a few callbacks to MK history. We have the details for you here, along with a new trailer.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Season 3: The Cryomancer

Season 3: The Cryomancer is available now and features fresh challenges, story elements, boss battles, and over 150 rewards, including exclusive character skins – Icy Resolve Sub-Zero, Icy Edenian Kitana, Winter History Geras, Frigid Guardian Tanya, Brisk Box Office Johnny Cage, and Cryoblaze Scorpion – all earnable through Invasions or Kombat League. Additionally, Quan Chi joins the Mortal Kombat 1 roster today as the latest downloadable content (DLC) fighter. The powerful Netherrealm sorcerer is available now via the early access period for Kombat Pack owners, followed by wide availability on Dec. 21. Fans can check out a gameplay breakdown of Quan Chi, upcoming Kameo Fighter Khameleon, (available Jan. 2024), and the upcoming season of Invasions on this week's Kombat Kast. During the livestream, NetherRealm Studios also confirmed that Krossplay will be added to Mortal Kombat 1 as a free content update in Feb. 2024 and a Wi-Fi filter will be added today (Dec. 14) allowing players to accept online matches based on an opponent's internet connection. Both updates will support PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC players.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack includes the Jean-Claude Van Damme character skin for Johnny Cage (available now); one-week early access to six new playable characters – Omni-Man (available now), Quan Chi (available now), Peacemaker (Feb. 2024), Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi; and five new Kameo Fighters (release dates for upcoming characters & Kameos still to be confirmed). The Kombat Pack is available now as part of the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition or can be purchased separately.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!