Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios, WB Games

Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Smoke & Rain In Latest Trailer

Check out the new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, as new versions of Smoke and Rain officially join the roster in this new timeline.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, revealing this timeline's versions of Smoke and Rain. As you may already know from previous reveals, this is an entirely new story in which familiar names from the past are currently experiencing a different timeline of events. Both legacy characters arrive with very different backstories tied to the Lin Kuei, the primary ninja clan that now helps defend Earthrealm from invading forces. The new trailer gives us a better look at how these two appear in the game, as well as their fighting style. We also get a look at a couple of new Kameos as Sektor and Cyrax make an appearance in their classic MK3 look, as well as Frost from MK5. (Also, a little from Johnny Cage, and Kung Lao finally gets his metal hat back? And we're not just talking about his Kameo.) Enjoy the trailer and info below as the game drops on September 19th.

"Revealed in a new trailer focused on Scorpion and Sub-Zero's struggle to establish the Lin Kuei's purpose in Liu Kang's new Mortal Kombat Universe, the video introduces Smoke, a fellow member of the ancient warrior clan with a mastery of stealth and practical magic. With deep ties to Scorpion and Sub-Zero, Smoke has made the clan's mission his own and joins his Lin Kuei brethren in defense of Earthrealm. The trailer also provides a first look at Rain, the High Mage of Outworld who has honed his craft of water magic into a fierce weapon and now hopes to learn the realms' darkest and most powerful sorcery."

"Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios and introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe set in a new story with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before. The game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, and more, along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!