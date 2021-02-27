Mortal Shell Enhanced Edition Is Coming To Next-Gen Consoles

Xbox Series X/S and PS5 owners are getting a great surprise with Mortal Shell as the Enhanced Edition is on the way. Playstack along with developer Cold Symmetry has gone to painstaking work to upgrade the game for both consoles so that it really shows off the design and beauty to it as your hacking up enemies clad in armor. This is essentially a fully remastered version of the game, which is kind of insane to talk about since the game barely came out in August 2020. The game will be released digitally on March 4th, 2021 for both consoles for $30., But if you're interested in waiting for the special physical edition, that one will come with an exclusive 140-page artbook of never-before-seen concept art and illustrations from development, as well as an exclusive reversible cover and art postcards, which will sell for $40.

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition provides a superior spectacle of the game's haunting beauty, with rich, meticulous details never seen before on consoles. Along with gorgeous upgraded textures and razor-sharp 4K resolution, it will deliver an uncompromised 60 frames-per-second gameplay on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This remaster has been calibrated to take full advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller's suite of immersive technologies. From the whispering sounds and heartbeat vibrations that resonate from your controller as you approach a new Shell, to the impact you feel in the palm of your hands as you utilize the harden mechanics, this enhanced edition gives PS5 owners a rich physical connection to the game's dangerous and ruthless world like never before.