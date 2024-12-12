Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Maschinen-Mensch, Mother Machine

Mother Machine Extends Playtest Throughout This Weekend

Didn't get a chance to play the Mother Machine playtest? Good news! Maschinen-Mensch has expanded it throughout this weekend

Article Summary Mother Machine playtest extended until Monday, December 16 on Steam.

Set on an abandoned planet, AI creates chaotic gremlins.

Gremlins explore procedurally-generated alien caves and evolve.

Includes drop-in multiplayer, co-op, and engaging storylines.

Indie game developer and publisher Maschinen-Mensch has decided to extend the playtest for their latest game, Mother Machine, over this weekend. Players who wish to try the game out have an extra four days, as you can go to the game's Steam page and sign up for access to try the game out, which will run until 5:30 am ET on Monday, December 16. Best of luck trying the game out to all those who wish to do so.

Mother Machine

Set thousands of years in the future, Mother Machine takes place on a distant planet once colonized by humans but since abandoned. Left behind by her creators, an Artificial Intelligence faced a problem: without a purpose, she needed to find a way to protect her digital mind from breaking under the burden of being forever alone. Her solution was to create creatures she could care for. True rascals with an affinity for mischief and chaos, these little gremlins were bioengineered by their mother to withstand and survive a harsh alien environment. 3D-printed from the organic filament by their godlike Mother Machine, these creatures are tasked to collect and explore a vast cave network of a mysterious alien planet, brimming with biodiversity and peculiar life forms — but the further the gremlins venture, the more they find out about the dark secrets of the planet's history and the true ambitions of their mechanical mother.

Control a colorful chaos gremlin capable of seamlessly running, climbing, and leaping through intricate procedurally-designed alien caves, where no one playthrough is the same.

Extend and deepen the active abilities of their gremlins with a vast range of mutations, altering gameplay to suit their preferred playstyle and desired difficulty.

Join games at any time with easy drop-in multiplayer for up to four players, increasing the levels of both chaos and competition.

Share the experience with friends of all skill levels, as the game's balanced co-op mechanics allow expert players to join together with novices, making the mania more accessible.

Enjoy a silly, soulful world and an engaging narrative about the limits of technology, the nature of loneliness & the power of family.

Experience unique & personal moments created by emergent gameplay, endlessly replayable generative levels & satisfying progression.

