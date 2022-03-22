Mothergunship: Forge Will Be Released On VR Platforms In Mid-June

Terrible Posture Games announced this week that they will be releasing their next VR title Mothergunship: Forge in mid-June 2022. This new title expands on the original with a fun VR element where you are literally crafting with your hands to make better weapons and armor to make your way through the ship and survive in one piece. The game will be released for both Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR for Valve Index on June 16th, 2022. Enjoy the latest trailer for the game below!

Welcome back recruit! Mothergunship: Forge is a frantic VR FPS roguelite where players craft powerful hand-held weapons and struggle to survive—er, defeat—the Mothergunship. Experience room scale movement, dodging, limbo-ing and even relishing the satisfaction of literally punching through clouds of bullets, all while perfecting your weapon masterpiece. Survive the Mothergunship's metal minions and earn gun parts to add to your weapon, easily picking them up and snapping them into place in VR. You'll choose from a wild array of distinct gun parts and upgrades like chainguns, railguns, and pizza launchers (yes, explosive pizzas) to forge hell-ish combinations. Design your weapon, then destroy the Mothergunship fleet as alien machines, explosive traps, metal pests, and deadly bosses do everything they can to blast you and your weapon back to square one.

Craft the gun of your dreams from dozens upon dozens of parts. Barrels. Stat-boosting gun caps. Special ammo. Shields. A sawblade! Give 'em that hand-crafted touch by physically slapping the parts together in VR. The attachments to your attachments have their own attachments. How about a chaingun that shoots nuts and bolts? Child's play. Electric railgun that lowers vendor prices? Think bigger. Unicorn pizza delivery system? Now we're talking. With this many permutations, even the sky is no longer the limit—because we're in space! Every bullet, sawblade, rocket, and puddle of ooze counts against this alien menace. Grab a friend and die— er, fight together in challenging stages against enormous armadas. As robotic minions drop random gun attachments, let imagination run wild. Who will claim the bragging rights of highest kill count? Who will have to take their killamajig back to the drawing board?