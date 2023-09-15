Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Hoopa, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf Previews: Tera Hoopa Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf includes Tera Hoopa ex as a Fighting-type Pokémon card as opposed to its normal Dark-typing.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at another Tera Pokémon ex from the set.

Due to the chaos of the artwork here, I didn't initially see that this Hoopa was Terastallized here. However, this card indeed shows Tera Hoopa ex, in its Hoopa Unbound form, as a Fighting-type. Tera ex cards are rarer than standard ex cards, the same way that VMAX and VSTAR cards were rarer than standard Pokémon V during the Sword & Shield era. They come with a fine, etched texture like those cards that sets them apart from other hits in the main numbered set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!