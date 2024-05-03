Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars Sith Droids BT-1 and 0-0-0 Cosbaby's Arrive at Hot Toys

Return to a galaxy far, far away as the Force is strong with Hot Toys and their latest bite-sized scaled Star Wars Cosbi Bobble Heads

Article Summary Hot Toys celebrates Star Wars Day with new Sith droids Cosbaby figures.

Limited edition BT-1 and 0-0-0 collectibles debut in Japan at Dark Side event.

Marvel Comics' evil droids featured as Cosbi Bobble Heads with unique tools.

Star Wars 0-0-0 & BT-1 set adds dark humor and charm to any collection.

It is time to return to a galaxy far, far away once again as Hot Toys is getting ready for May the 4th. To celebrate the infamous Star Wars Day, Hot Toys has kicked off its new store showcase, The Power of the Dark Side, debuting in Japan. This celebration of all things Dark Side has been a blast to see, with plenty of new and limited edition collectibles arriving. We have seen a few 1/6 scale figures already, like Starkiller, Darth Revan, and the murderous droids BT-1 and 0-0-0. It looks like BT-1 and 0-0-0 are ready for some new way to torture some Rebels as Hot Toys deploys them as new adorable limited edition Cosbaby figures.

Both evil droids were introduced in Marvel Comics Darth Vader #3, this Astromech and Protocol Droid are essentially the evil versions of C-3PO and R2-D2. Both sport red eyes with Triple 0 getting some Edward Scissorhands tools and BT-1 packed with an entire arsenal inside him. Both of these Star Wars figures are nicely crafted and will be perfect to help keep the Rebellion at bay in your home or office. The Hot Toys Cosbaby line is only offered in select markets as well as on shopDisney and Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars – 0-0-0 & BT-1 Cosbaby Collectible Set

"Just like any other lifeform in the Star Wars galaxy, there are quite a lot of droids out there. On screen, we have adorable icons like C-3PO and R2-D2, but do you know there is also an assassin duo, Triple Zero and BEETEE? Seriously they have the top-tier dark humor in the comics. And if you're not reading the comic, you're definitely missing out."

"Today, in celebration of the launch of Hot Toys x "Star Wars: The Power of the Dark Side" event, we have explored the Dark Side within the comic, dropping the 0-0-0 & BT-1 Cosbaby Bobble-Head Collectible Set. The charcoal appearance leaves fans with a subtle but surprising impression, highlighting their nature of staying hidden and undetected as an assassin droid. *BLEEP* I think BEETEE just told you that you might regret not getting them both for your Dark Side collection. Act now-"

