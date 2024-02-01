Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ancient Forge, Blockbuster Inc., Super Sly Fox

Movie Management Sim Blockbuster Inc. Aims For Summer Release

Ancient Forge announced this morning they will aim to release their movie management simulator Blockbuster Inc. this Summer.

Experience cinema's golden age: build a studio, hire staff, and produce hit films.

Play the free Prologue on Steam and get a sneak peek into the game's mechanics.

Direct every film detail, from set design to scene editing, for your cinematic vision.

Indie game developer Super Sly Fox and publisher Ancient Forge confirmed they will be aiming to release Blockbuster Inc. sometime this Summer. The movie management simulator will put you in charge of making the next great cinematic achievement to keep the studio running during the golden age of film, including hiring the staff, movie stars, the director, funding the studio, and more. To give you a taste of what's to come, the team released a free Prologue, which you can play on Steam right now.

Blockbuster Inc.

In Blockbuster Inc., it all starts with the studio lot. Build spaces for your writers to create, researchers to make sure things are sticking to the source material, directors to set up their shots, and more! Completely customize the look of the studio lot from the buildings where people work and outdoor landscaping features to the sets themselves. As time progresses, it's up to you to stay up to date on the trends and stay relevant in the biz. Blockbuster Inc. blends tycoon, management, and sim gameplay, allowing you to manage every aspect of their studio, cast, and scenes. Build and manage your studio from the ground up, managing every aspect of film production. Hire the crew and cast you want based on their individual traits, manage funds in order to keep business booming, and set up each scene of your movies. Get into the editor's chair, watching back the scenes you've set and saving or changing them to bring your creative vision to cinema life.

Create Your Dream Film Studio: From movie sets, production offices, and the surrounding landscape, build the movie studio of your dreams!

From movie sets, production offices, and the surrounding landscape, build the movie studio of your dreams! Navigate Through Cinema History: Adapt to the times as you observe shifts in fashion, technology, and pop culture, all from your director's chair. Discover the evolution of cinema over decades of change.

Adapt to the times as you observe shifts in fashion, technology, and pop culture, all from your director's chair. Discover the evolution of cinema over decades of change. Find The Next Mega Star: Go on talent searches for the face of your next film! Discover an unknown or go with an established box office star; each person you bring onto the studio lot brings unique traits that can interact with others in new and interesting ways and not always in a positive way.

Go on talent searches for the face of your next film! Discover an unknown or go with an established box office star; each person you bring onto the studio lot brings unique traits that can interact with others in new and interesting ways and not always in a positive way. Direct Scene Feature: Take over the shot! Control every aspect of the movie-making process! Select the cast, adjust the lighting, set up camera shots, choose how your cast performs and more!

