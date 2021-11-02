Mr. Driller DrillLand Is Coming To PlayStation & Xbox On Thursday

Bandai Namco revealed this week that they're finally bringing Mr. Driller DrillLand over to both PlayStation and Xbox consoles this week. A classic Game Cube title that's nearly 20 years old, the game was actually re-released last year for the Nintendo Switch. Now the company is making it available for the other two major consoles in both previous and next-gen form as a digital download. It looks like this version will come with all of the content the Switch version had, which will include the ability to play against others online and attempt to take them to task in this highly-competitive puzzle title. We have a little more info below as this will be released on November 4th, 2021.

Marking its arrival on next-gen consoles, Mr. Driller DrillLand is an action-puzzle game that challenges players to "drill" their way to the bottom of the screen by destroying colorful blocks in the game field, creating combos of colorful chain reactions and avoiding enemies all the while. The new release delivers new updates to its graphics, gameplay, and HD cutscenes. Mr. Driller DrillLand is also available on the Nintendo Switch.

Mr. Driller returns in Mr. Driller DrillLand to invite players to a secret amusement park known as "Drill Land," located 500 meters underground. Players can explore and conquer the five attractions in Drill Land, each with their own set of unique gameplay rules and final bosses that must be defeated at the end of each attraction. Mr. Driller DrillLand also features competitive multiplayer modes where up to four players can race to the finish or battle it out in Drill Land on one console; a "Casual Mode" is also available for players who want to dig and explore Drill Land at a leisurely pace and enjoy a day in the park.