MSI Launches New PRO MAX Series During CES 2026

MSI revealed an entirely new lineup at CES in Las Vegas this week, as they have launched their brand-new PRO MAX Series

MSI decided to launch an entirely new line of products during CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week, as we got our first look at the new PRO MAX Series. As you can see from the image here, the team has created a new set of white-colored products ranging from monitors to cooling fans to complete towers, designed to maximize your everyday workflow with a stunning ecosystem. We have more info on the lineup below, as they are all on display at the event.

MSI PRO MAX Series

PRO MAX 271UPXW12G Monitor

MSI launches the new PRO MAX 271UPXW12G, designed for users who value both style and true-to-life visuals. Featuring a PureBlack QD-OLED panel, the monitor delivers deep blacks and accurate color reproduction even in standard indoor lighting. An Anti-Glare Low Reflection (AGLR) surface treatment, paired with upgraded 3H hardness, enhances scratch resistance while minimizing reflections for a clearer viewing experience.

The monitor's clean white design with sharp lines gives it a modern, professional look. It offers Delta-E ≤ 2 color accuracy and M-Color Mode, enabling seamless color synchronization with MacBook devices to reduce cross-device color differences. Brightness and volume can be adjusted directly using MacBook shortcut keys, and the monitor is fully compatible with MSI OLED laptops for consistent color across devices. The 26.5-inch UHD display with 166 PPI significantly reduces text fringing, while OLED Care 3.0 helps protect the panel from burn-in and automatically conserves power when not in use. A built-in KVM function allows a single keyboard and mouse to control up to three devices. Built with sustainability in mind, the PRO MAX 271UPXW12G is aiming for EPEAT Silver certification, reinforcing MSI's commitment to advanced panel technology and thoughtful features for a premium, professional experience.

PRO MAX 80 AI+ & PRO MAX 150 AI+ Desktop PC

MSI also unveils the new PRO MAX 80 AI+ and PRO MAX 150 AI+, two premium desktop PCs designed to meet the needs of today's modern workspaces. Featuring a minimalist, elegant design and precise craftsmanship, the series delivers a sophisticated look that complements professional environments and user style. Both the PRO MAX 80 AI+ and PRO MAX 150 AI+ are powered by the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics, delivering strong AI acceleration and smooth performance for demanding workloads. Support for up to three displays enables efficient multitasking and enhanced productivity, while extensive connectivity includes up to 10 USB Type-A ports and one USB Type-C port to ensure broad device compatibility. A built-in USB disable function adds an extra layer of control and security for IT management.

Designed with serviceability in mind, the desktops feature thumb screws for quick and easy upgrades. Physical security measures include Kensington lock support, a padlock loop, and chassis intrusion detection to help safeguard the systems in professional environments. By combining modern aesthetics, accelerated performance, robust protection, and an enhanced user experience, the MSI PRO MAX 80 AI+ and PRO MAX 150 AI+ provide a powerful and secure foundation for AI-driven productivity.

All-in-One PCs: PRO MAX 24/27 Series

Within its All-in-One PC lineup, MSI introduces the PRO MAX 24 and PRO MAX 27, designed to elevate the modern workplace with advanced performance, thoughtful ergonomics, and a sleek aesthetic. The series features a clean, minimalist industrial design available in black or white and is offered in both 24-inch and 27-inch sizes, providing flexible options for workspaces and home environments alike. The PRO MAX 24 and PRO MAX 27 deliver high-efficiency computing powered by AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 processors with integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics, ensuring smooth and reliable performance for both professional and personal use. A 120 Hz high-refresh-rate display paired with a 10-point touchscreen panel provides responsive, intuitive interaction and seamless multitasking.

Designed for ease of use and comfort, the PRO MAX 24/27 include a tool-less design for quick deployment, a 5M pop-up webcam for enhanced privacy and image clarity, and a 4-way adjustable stand supporting tilt, height, pivot, and swivel for optimal ergonomic viewing angles. With strong performance, practical ergonomics, and a refined design, the PRO MAX Series All-in-One PCs deliver an elevated computing experience tailored to the needs of modern users.

PRO MAX X870E-A WIFI Motherboard

The PRO MAX X870E-A WIFI motherboard is engineered for the future, delivering Lightning Gen 5 and Ultra Connect – encompassing dual 5G and 2.5G LAN, full-speed Wi-Fi 7, and USB 40Gbps connectivity. Equipped with a generous 64MB BIOS ROM, this motherboard is primed for compatibility with the next-generation AMD CPUs. The elegant silver-white heatsinks, adorned with subtle patterns, project a vision of refined sophistication.

PRO MAX 1000PL Power Supply

The PRO MAX 1000PL power supply combines high-performance power delivery with a sleek and modern appearance. Featuring a dual-color 12V-2×6 connector and holding 80 PLUS Platinum Certification, this unit is also designed to meet the stringent requirements of the EUE ErP Lot 3 Regulation.

PRO MAX 030 Chassis

Introducing the PRO MAX 030, a versatile chassis designed to support both ATX and Micro-ATX motherboards. It delivers exceptional cooling performance with support for up to a 360mm AIO liquid cooler and includes a front USB 20Gbps Type-C port for high-speed connectivity. A circular mesh front panel maximizes airflow for efficient heat dissipation, while a magnetically attached "P" logo adds a customizable touch, allowing users to place it freely on the front panel.

PRO MAX M15 360 Liquid Cooler

The PRO MAX M15 360 is a sleek, white-tone liquid cooler, designed to seamlessly integrate with both Intel and AMD platforms. Equipped with a powerful 360mm radiator, it boasts a uniquely curved-edge pump and a Digi-Display for real-time monitoring of system information. Experience the perfect fusion of advanced cooling technologies and intuitive control with the PRO MAX M15 360. The elegantly curved edges of each product enhance the sophisticated design of the series, creating a seamless and refined overall build. A consistent white color scheme allows the PRO MAX PC to blend harmoniously into a variety of environments, including offices, studios, and modern living spaces. This unified aesthetic ensures the PRO MAX series not only delivers exceptional performance, but also elevates the overall atmosphere of any workspace or immersive setup.

