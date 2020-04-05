MSI Reveals Three New Gaming Laptops With 10th-Gen Intel Core

MSI revealed a new set of laptops this week that all contain the 10th Generation Intel Core i9 processor, with the GS66 Stealth, GE66 Raider, and Creator 17. All of these were revealed this week along with other company's selections, as many of the tech conventions at this time have been canceled. The company has already spent a good chunk of time trying to make some of the best gaming laptops on the planet. Designs that some esports players swear by as an alternative to practicing with on the go. So it only makes sense that with the first two they're going more for a hardcore gamer vibe, while the Creator is set up more for those with design aspirations. All three laptops were revealed this week along with their full stats and price points. Here's a quick quote from the press release sent with the intro to all three.

"The Creator 17, GE66 and GS66 combine advanced display technology with Intel's 10th gen processing power to provide the highest performance on the go," said Andy Tung, President at MSI Computer Corp. "Whether it's gaming, rendering video or multitasking, these laptops exceed the needs of power users so they can focus on their work or play."

The Stealth is going for $1,600 at a starting price while the Raider will be sold starting at $1,800. Both of which will be available on April 15th, 2020. The Creator 17 will also be available on April 15th, and will also be sold starting at $1,800. However, of the three, only the Stealth is currently available for pre-order through Newegg and Best Buy at the moment. All three look pretty impressive and would be a great upgrade for players looking for something more. But we must admit, the design and feature of the Creator 17 make us want to break out Photoshop and experiment with the capabilities of the laptop.