Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ONE-O-ONE GAMES, The Fading of Nicole Wilson

Folk Adventure Game The Fading of Nicole Wilson Announced

Daedalic Entertainment announced their latest title, a story-driven, folk-horror adventure game called The Fading of Nicole Wilson

Article Summary Daedalic Entertainment reveals folk-horror game The Fading of Nicole Wilson, blending mystery and supernatural.

Play as Brit, a teen ghost hunter at Timberline Hotel, uncovering secrets and facing sinister truths alone.

Immerse in binaural audio and explore eerie settings with rich emotional storytelling and horror elements.

Experience narrative adventure with exploration, puzzle-solving, and dark folklore inspired by Lewis & Clark County.

Daedalic Entertainment announced they're working with developer One-O-One Games to release their latest title, The Fading of Nicole Wilson. This is a folk adventure game with a splash of horror, as you'll play the titular character who has been hired to help film a reality TV show about ghost hunting up at a remote location in the woods. But, as you might suspect, not everything is as it seems, as the place appears to have served as more than a haunt. Can you figure out what's going on and escape? We have more info from the team here and the trailer to check out, as the game is being planned for release sometime later this year on PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

The Fading of Nicole Wilson

Teenager Brit, feeling trapped in her small-town life, takes on a ghost-hunting job at the abandoned Timberline Hotel, hoping to make a name for herself. But when her employer is suddenly hospitalized, she is left alone to investigate. What starts as a routine paranormal inquiry quickly spirals into something far more sinister. Armed with her camera and ghost-hunting gear, Brit must navigate the hotel's eerie halls, uncover its hidden past, and confront a chilling truth no one has ever told before. With immersive 3D sound (binaural audio), exploration-based gameplay, and a gripping narrative, The Fading of Nicole Wilson blends supernatural horror with emotional storytelling. Players will piece together unsettling clues, solve puzzles, and experience a haunting world inspired by folk horror.

A narrative adventure game combining exploration, puzzle solving and investigation

Explore beautiful and haunting locations in Lewis & Clark County, uncovering Helena's grim, secret truth

Binaural audio for a truly immersive experience

Intriguing, touching and adult storytelling, combining mystery with a folk horror

Flawed, relatable characters confronting a net of schemes and lies

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!