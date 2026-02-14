Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frozen District, House Flipper 2

House Flipper 2 Has Announced The Sakura DLC For Spring

Add a bit of Japanese flair to your home in House Flipper 2 as the new Sakura DLC brings cherry blossoms and more this Spring

Indie game developer and publisher Frozen District have revealed the next DLC coming to House Flipper 2, as players will soon have access to the Sakura DLC. Perfectly set up for the Spring, players will be able to experience the cherry blossoms and more with a ton of Japanese decor, as well as some additional content. The paid DLC doesn't have a launch date yet,but we expect it out before the end of April if they want to be on-par with the timing of the actual season.

House Flipper 2 – Sakura DLC

Spring has arrived, and the view is stunning! Now you can celebrate the sakura blossoms all year long with a whole range of beautiful, distinct items inspired by Japanese culture. From classic paper walls to Japandi furniture, from traditional painting and ceramics to smart bathrooms… This is your chance to have fun with new architectural styles or relax while designing a perfect zen garden! Come with us to Akamatsu Valley, a small, cozy town inspired by the Japanese countryside. Once a prosperous region, it has declined over the last twenty years…

But many people believe the best years are still ahead of it! With old and new inhabitants searching for places to live or wanting to open a business in the area, this might be the best moment to invest your time and effort in the unique neglected buildings. You arrive in Japan on the invitation of an old friend, who wishes to collaborate with you as she launches her interior design company. But this is just the beginning – in such a small town, everyone knows each other, and you might soon realize how big an impact your work has on the local community. Learn about traditional Japanese architecture and receive feedback from now more opinionated buyers as you navigate some previously untried renovation projects.

5 jobs ranging from cozy tearoom to abandoned primary school

5 characteristic Japanese houses to renovate

5 new buyers interested in traditional Japanese architecture

A Japanese countryside environment with a springtime Mt. Fuji view

Paper walls and windows!

300+ Japan-themed items, including furniture, plants, decorations, and more!

New collectibles to look out for

3 intricate wooden assemblies

And surprising new achievements

