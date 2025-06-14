Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog | Tagged: Sonic Dream Team

Sonic Dream Team Releases New Update With Tons Of Costumes

Sonic Dream Team has a new update available, but aside from one new level, the content is basically a ton of cosmetics and costumes

Ego City is introduced as a fresh level, featuring Shadow in a battle against spreading Nightmares.

Unlock extra music tracks from Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic Frontiers, and SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS.

New statues, a revamped reward track, and menu improvements enhance the Sonic Dream Team experience.

SEGA released a new update this month for Sonic Dream Team, as the bulk of this update is basically cosmetics. Yes, you are getting a new level in the mix, but as yoiu can see from the notes and trailer here, the game is basically getting a ton of cosmetics. Enjoy the info here as the content is live on Apple Arcade.

June 2025 Update

Character Skins

Collect outfits for the team and explore the Dream in style.

Use your Challenges XP to unlock them through a fresh reward track!

New Level

The spreading Nightmares have reached Ego City!

Use Shadow to tackle this new stage and destroy the corruption.



Extra Collectibles

More music tracks can be unlocked and played through the in-game jukebox.

Listen to classic tracks from Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic Frontiers, and SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS!

A selection of new statues are also available, featuring the new costumes!



Improvements

Cleaned up the menus and fixed some bugs, including an issue some players were having with their save files not syncing correctly over iCloud.

Sonic Dream Team

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in Sonic Dream Team! A game packed with non-stop action and thrilling adventures! The world is in peril! The evil Dr. Eggman has discovered The Reverie, an ancient device with the power to make dreams come true. Play as Sonic and friends as they speed through Eggman's twisted dreamscapes to thwart the doctor's latest quest for world domination! Join Sonic and friends as they dive deep into a bizarre world of dreams! Unravel an original and captivating storyline while taking command of six dynamic, playable characters. With their unique abilities, dash, climb, and fly your way to victory against the infamous Eggman! Get ready to race through mind-bending dream worlds that include wall-running, gravity changes, and more! Your mission: fight to rescue your friends and battle Eggman for control of an ancient artifact that can make dreams come true. Complete missions, fight bosses, and find toys of your favorite Sonic characters to add to your ever-growing collection!

