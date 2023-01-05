Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Magmortar & Electivire

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look how two matching Art Rares from this set.

I love how interactive the cards from VSTAR Universe are. The Solrock and Lunatone cards both show Illumise and Volbeat as secondary characters, there are nine connecting Art Rares, the four Gold Alternate Arts connect both by theme and art, and so on. Now, the Electivire and Magmortar cards also both show the dynamic pair hanging out in different weather situations where each Pokémon can use their respective powers to help make it more comfortable. A very cute idea.

Magmortar Art Rare is illustrated by Saya Tsuruta, who first contributed to the Pokémon TCG in the olden days of Diamond & Pearl – Secret Wonders. Recent Tsuruta cards that collectors may find memorable include various Baby Shinies from both Hidden Fates and Shining Fates, the iconic Mimikyu and Pikachu SM Black Star Promos, and Blissey V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign.

Electivire Art Rare is illustrated by Mina Nakai, who first contributed to the TCG in the special set Generations from near the end of the XY era. Recent memorable Nakai cards include Venomoth GX Rainbow Rare from Sun & Moon – Unbroken Bonds and various common cards from the Sword & Shield era.

