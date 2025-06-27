Posted in: Games, Magic: The Gathering, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged:

Magic: The Gathering Unveils Sonic The Hedgehog Secret Drop

Magic: The Gathering has a new Secret Lair on the way that's gonna go fast, as you'll have three Sonic The Hedgehog drops to snag

Article Summary

  • Wizards of the Coast partners with SEGA for new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair featuring Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Three different five-card drops showcase Sonic characters, artifacts, and themed Magic reprints
  • Friends & Foes drop includes Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow, Dr. Eggman, and Super State cards
  • Sonic: Turbo Gear and Chasing Adventure sets reimagine classic Magic cards and artifacts in Sonic's universe

Wizards of the Coast announced this morning that they have partnered with SEGA for a new Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair drop featuring Sonic the Hedgehog. This new collaboration will contain three different five-card drops, each inspired in its own way by the Sonic universe. All three will go on sale starting July 14 at 9am PT, and will run until supplies are in stock. For now, we have the full details and card images for you below.

Magic: The Gathering Unveils Sonic The Hedgehog Secret Drop
Credit: Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes

This drop features seven new designs that bring the amazing Sonic the Hedgehog characters to life. Wizards of the Coast paired the new card designs with original art, including some from fan-favorite Sonic artists doing their first-ever work for Magic: The Gathering cards.

  • 1x Super State
  • 1x Knuckles the Echidna
  • 1x Amy Rose
  • 1x Dr. Eggman
  • 1x Miles 'Tails' Prower
  • 1x Shadow the Hedgehog
  • 1x Sonic the Hedgehog

Secret Lair x Sonic: Chasing Adventure

This drop reimagines seven special Magic: The Gathering cards with a whole new spin. From a new Sol Ring to a charming new Treasure token, Sonic fans will have some quick tricks up their sleeve when building their next deck.

  • 1x Generous Gift
  • 1x Open the Armory
  • 1x Fabricate
  • 1x Deadly Dispute
  • 1x Unexpected Windfall
  • 1x Sol Ring
  • 1x Treasure token

Secret Lair x Sonic: Turbo Gear

Magic: The Gathering has a treasure trove of powerful artifacts in its vault, and here some of the most iconic items are reimagined into the colorful and action-packed world of Sonic the Hedgehog. Not only that, but this drop is designed to seamlessly pair with the Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop. Want to pair the Knuckles card with The Reaver Cleaver as "Knuckles's Gloves" for the ultimate knockout punch? Well, this drop unlocks that possibility!

  • 1x The Reaver Cleaver as "Knuckles's Gloves"
  • 1x Swiftfoot Boots as "Air Shoes"
  • 1x Myr Battlesphere as "Egg Hammer"
  • 1x Hammer of Nazahn as "Piko Piko Hammer"
  • 1x Lightning Greaves as "Power Sneakers"
  • 1x Weatherlight as "Tornado, Sonic's Biplane"
  • 1x Myr token as "Egg Pawn"

