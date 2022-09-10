CORSAIR Reveals Ultra-Thin K100 Air Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

CORSAIR revealed a new gaming keyboard design as they unveiled the K100 Air Wireless Mechanical Keyboard this week. This is a pretty cool design as it is one of the thinnest keyboards they have ever designed that still retains the gaming aspects that people seek out in their line, while also being far more accessible for those seeking a dual purpose with office and daily usage. While the measurements and keys are very different, it doesn't take much observation to see they took what worked on an Apple keyboard and paired it with what worked in their gaming keyboard designs. No price point has been put on it, but we do know it will be released on October 4th, 2022.

With an unbelievably thin frame measuring just 11mm at its slimmest point and a clean, minimalist aesthetic, the K100 AIR fits right in on any desktop or workstation. Hyper-responsive CHERRY MX Ultra Low Profile mechanical keyswitches provide the satisfying, tactile, and reliable keystrokes that users demand, without the height of a full-size keyswitch. The K100 AIR offers three ways to connect to a multitude of devices: hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS, low-latency Bluetooth on up to three host devices, or USB wired mode on PC and Mac that enables 8,000Hz hyper-polling for the most responsive gaming performance. The keyboard's long-lasting battery provides a robust 50 hours of life with brilliant RGB backlighting, or up to a massive 200 hours with backlighting off, so you can go more than a week at a time between charges.

To elevate your workflow, the K100 AIR can seamlessly switch between wireless connections on your PC, laptop, tablet, and more with the press of a key for masterful multi-tasking, protected by AES 128-bit encryption. Four fully programmable macro keys enable you to perform complex macros, actions, and application launching, while dedicated media keys and a programmable aluminum volume roller give you convenient control. When connecting the K100 AIR to other devices, 8MB of onboard storage saves up to 50 profiles to keep preset macros and lighting effects always close at hand. The K100 AIR is endlessly customizable, wirelessly playing up to 20 complex hardware RGB lighting layers at once thanks to CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software unlocks dynamic wireless RGB control, and enables you to remap keys, program macros, and customize your CORSAIR RGB setup from a single intuitive interface. Possessing a gorgeous aesthetic, top-tier performance, and advanced connectivity, the K100 AIR gives you an undeniable competitive and stylistic edge to elevate your work and play.