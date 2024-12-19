Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Epopeia Games, Hammer95, Mullet Madjack, Ultrakill

Mullet MadJack Launches Ultrakill Crossover With New Boss Rush Mode

Mullet MadJack has a new update with a special new mode to fight in, which brings with it a special crossover from the game Ultrakill

Article Summary Mullet MadJack unveils new Boss Rush Mode featuring epic fights and a surprise Ultrakill crossover boss.

Battle through 2090s cyberpunk skyscrapers, saving an influencer from billionaire robots.

Feel the tension with each livestreamed level, captivating audiences craving high-octane action.

Experience the golden age of anime aesthetics and adrenaline-fueled dopamine challenges.

Indie game developer Hammer95 and publisher Epopeia Games have revealed a new crossover event for Mullet MadJack, as the world of Ultrakill comes with a new mode. First off, the new update adds Boss Rush Mode, which will have you running from epic battle to epic battle, facing off against your hardest goes. As part of the challenge, the crossover aspect will bring in a surprise boss from the game Ultrakill, which will be one of the hardest battles you'll have in the entire game, and that's saying something. The update is available for you today, as we have a brand-new trailer for you above to show off exactly what you will experience.

Mullet Madjack

In an exciting journey inspired by classic anime, you will be immersed in the cyberpunk world of Mullet MadJack, set in the 90s… 2090s, to be precise. Your mission is to rescue the world's most famous influencer from the clutches of a dangerous criminal organization comprised of powerful billionaire robots. In the future, vigilantes are addicted to dopamine, and to get their fix, you'll have to overcome deadly challenges in each skyscraper, floor by floor, all in pursuit of securing your own dopamine hit. Get ready to face each level and claim your dose of adrenaline.

As you progress through the building's floors, a crowd hungry for action follows your every move through livestreaming broadcasts. This public exposure creates additional tension, increasing the pressure on you and the need to achieve increasingly more impressive feats. Your battle is not only for the liberation of the kidnapped influencer but also for the preservation of your own reputation and the entertainment of those who are watching. Get ready for a journey filled with dangers, thrilling challenges, and the aesthetics of the golden age of anime.

