Multiple Games Revealed During Playism Game Show 2023

Seven different games were revealed during the Playism Game Show 2023 livestream, a prelude to what they'll show off at Gamescom 2023.

This morning, Playism revealed several new titles on the way during the Playism Game Show 2023 livestream, with some surprising entries. This is basically their summer livestream event, which is a prelude to what they'll have to show off at Gamescom 2023. Among the surprises we got to see was Metal Bringer, the oddly anticipated sequel Crab Fight 2, and the action title 34EVERLAST. We got more details on all of the games revealed below, along with the livestream for you at the bottom.

Break Arts II

The breathtaking battle racing game has finally broken through the limitations of the race, and has been completely revamped as an all-rounded robot competitive sports game. Robot customization now has even more freedom and more options than ever!

Metal Bringer

Samurai Bringer, ALPHAWING's previous game, is a Japanese roguelite action game released in 2022 on Steam and Nintendo Switch, where you play as Susanoo and defeat world-famous Japanese samurai as you collect combat techniques to create your own fighting style. It has received over 800 reviews on Steam with a Very Positive rating. Metal Bringer is the second game in the Bringer series, and this time, the setting is completely different—in this game, you fight in a sci-fi world with androids and giant robots in horde-based combat that's even more satisfying than the last game, and of course, your combat actions will evolve as you fight.

Fight Crab 2

In Fight Crab 2, you flip your opponents on their backs to win in crustacean wrestling action! This is the long-awaited sequel to Fight Crab. The sequel features the brand new Career Mode where you raise your very own crab, and crabs you've raised can be used in online multiplayer to fight against other crabs from all over the world. Fight Crab 2 also builds upon Fight Crab's control scheme by adding the "Modern" control option, which is closer to a typical third-person action game. Live commentary is also broadcast over every game as an extra way to keep players on the same page. Crabs can also now learn skills that let them perform certain actions automatically. All of these help make Fight Crab 2 easier to learn and play.

The Star Named EOS

The Star Named EOS is a brand new storytelling puzzle adventure game by Silver Lining Studio that utilizes panorama technology to create beautiful environments and combines photography and puzzle solving for an immersive storytelling game experience. The story unfolds as you take photographs and solve puzzles, both elements interwoven in gameplay that encourages you to look closely at your beautiful surroundings. As the player, you'll recreate scenes from your past memories and snap photographs of them, unraveling the mystery surrounding the protagonist's family and finding a love that was long left unrealized.

Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire

In Phantom Rose 2, players get to choose between the Blade Class and the all-new Mage Class. The Blade Class offers more straightforward gameplay, while the Mage Class introduces the "Arcana" mechanic for an added layer of strategy. "Arcana" is a resource specific to the Mage Class that reduces as you play attack cards and replenishes when you play certain cards. Playing this class requires you to outmaneuver your opponent while maintaining a balance between offense and defense. With each class also coming with its own unique set of cards, you will have to adapt your strategy according to your chosen class and deck for each playthrough.

EDEN.schemata();

EDEN.schemata(); is a sci-fi mystery adventure game produced by WSS playground, also known for games such as NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD. You start the game in a locked laboratory, where an android named Eve talks to you and you both notice the headless corpse called the "Professor" at your feet. You don't remember anything, and Eve is the prime suspect for the murder, but you'll have to work together to solve the case. The beginning sounds like any orthodox adventure game, but the more you play, the more you'll learn about the truth, and the game's UI and game design changes as you progress, until you reach one of multiple endings.

34EVERLAST

34EVERLAST is a super-condensed action entertainment piece that can be beaten in as little as ten minutes and has no game overs, specially designed for busy working adults. Make your way through the end of the world over and over again while beating enemies in breathtaking fights, and unravel the story of the intertwined worlds through your own discoveries and choices in this action-packed adventure. The developer of this game is Ogami from Kanata Lab. Originally an ironworks owner, he picked up and learned Unreal Engine as a hobby during the pandemic, which became the start of this project. The prototype of 34EVERLAST was selected for the second term of iGi indie Game incubator, and now the game is on its way to completion.

