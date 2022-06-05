Multiple New Games Revealed During 2022 Warhammer Skulls Event

If you're a Warhammer fan, then this past week was the best as Games Workshop revealed multiple new games for the franchise. The Warhammer Skulls event that took place this past week dropped a ton of information about new video games on the way for the franchise, including new games from Owlcat Games, Focus Entertainment, and more. We have the rundown of the announcements along with trailers for you to enjoy down below as we now have a couple of years' worth of games to look forward to.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (Owlcat Games) Players will take on the role of a Rogue Trader, a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers, that reign over their own merchant empire and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself. Thanks to their Warrant of Trade – the Rogue Trader is endowed with privileges and power beyond imagination as well as the task of expanding the borders of the Imperium. At their disposal is a gargantuan voidship of immense strength and innumerable personnel ready to follow any undertakings of the leader. Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the Emperor, or consort with enemies of Mankind – every decision and every act of the Rogue Trader sends ripples throughout entire star systems, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it. The action will unfold in the Koronus Expanse, a dangerous and unexplored region on the far frontiers of the Imperium of Man. Many explorers have fallen victim to this dangerous place and never returned. Remarkable and sophisticated companions are one of the pillars of cRPGs and Rogue Trader is no exception. A mighty Space Marine, a mercurial Aeldari Ranger, or even a courageous Sister of Battle armed with bolter and ardent prayers are just a few of the many characters that will join the Rogue Trader during your adventures.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Focus Entertainment) Load up your Boltgun and plunge into battle headfirst! Experience a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, classic, frenetic FPS gameplay, and the stylish visuals of your favorite 90's retro shooters. Play a battle-hardened Space Marine on a perilous mission across the galaxy, as they battle against the Chaos Space Marines and daemons of Chaos. In glorious boomer shooter style, unleash your devastating Space Marine arsenal as you blast through an explosion of sprites, pixels, and blood. Run, jump and charge across huge levels to shoot, shred and slice the worst heretics across the galaxy!

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Focus Entertainment) The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor's warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war. This teaser takes you to the committed atmosphere behind the scenes of Space Marine 2, as Tim Willits and Oliver Hollis-Leick let you in on their team's high expectations, passion and design philosophy. The project bears the weight of millions of followers' expectations, a stimulating force for the development team—being fans themselves some of the biggest expectations are their own! Actor Clive Standen (Vikings, Taken) is also seen at work and shares insights on the challenging transformation process into the iconic Captain Titus. This is just part of the high-standard framework dedicated to the accuracy and quality of essential elements to the franchise, such as the massive scale of a universe constantly at war, and within it, the brutal efficiency of Space Marines.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus (Snowprint Studios ) Opens Pre-Registration Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus will launch with eight playable factions and more will be on the way in regular updates throughout the game's development. Every army can take part and fight through a deep narrative crafted by renowned Warhammer scribe Matt Forbeck. At the start of your journey, you begin fighting with an Ultramarine squad, quickly enhanced with a fierce member of the Adepta Sororitas, to defeat the implacable Necrons. As you progress you continue to unlock squads of some of the universe's most powerful warriors and battle through multiple parallel campaigns. Fight through the galactic warzone with units from eight factions. Heroes rise to the challenge in planetwide campaigns, face off against arch-enemies in pitched PvP skirmishes or collaborate with fellow guild members to take down massive bosses. Beginning today, players can pre-register the game and all those who do will receive special rewards at launch later this year.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (Neocore Games) For PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles later this year, including all 25 DLCs and extensions already released, alongside enhanced next-gen features including native 4k support, higher resolution textures, improved physics, destructible environment, cross-gen multiplayer modes, and fully utilizing DualSense controller on PlayStation 5. The new playable class DLC, announced back in 2021, is also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles at a later date. The new Sororitas class – an Inquisitor with an Adepta Sororitas background – will bring new class mechanics and item types to Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr as well.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (Kasedo Games) Comes To Steam Deck Kasedo Games has today announced that critically acclaimed turn-based tactical game, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, is now fully verified for Steam Deck making the battle for Silva Tenebris more portable than ever. To celebrate, the game will be taking part in the Warhammer Skulls Festival running from 1st-8th June and will give Warhammer fans the opportunity to purchase the thrilling base game, which is now also fully localised in Japanese, with its biggest ever discount to date at 80% off on Steam. The Heretek DLC, official soundtrack and upgrade to Omnissiah Edition will also feature in the event with a discount of 55% on Steam. All console stores will too receive their biggest ever discounts with 70% off (30% off in Japan) the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4 versions. Also as part of Warhammer Skulls, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to experience the full version of Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus for free during Xbox Free Play Days from 2nd-5th June. Additionally, for the first time, Epic customers will also be able to wishlist Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus ahead of its launch on the platform later this year. Warhammer Skulls takes place from 1st-8th June.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Frontier Foundry) Celebrates Its Launch In celebration of the game's success and the Warhammer Skulls event, developer Complex Games have prepared an exclusive requisitions item for all Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters players. The Ward Osseus, a gift from Grand Master Vardan Kai, is ready to equip in the Grey Knights' barracks when they next play the game

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (Rogueside) Releases On October 20th, 2022 Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef is a hand-drawn 2D run and gun adventure taking you on a wild ride of dakka, gore, and explosions! Krump your way through the hive city of Luteus Prime; battle Humans, Orks, and Genestealer cultists; and ultimately recover your luscious hair squig from the hands of the Warboss Gutrekka!

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge (Everguild) In Warpforge, players will immerse themselves in the lore of Warhammer 40,000 through single-player campaigns exploring each of the warring factions. They will then fight in draft and constructed competitive modes, in both regular play and time-limited competitions with unique rules of engagement. Committed players will be able to take part in massive alliance wars, which will test the mettle of even the most seasoned veterans. From the resolute armies of the Imperium to the corrupted forces of Chaos and the myriad Xenos races, each faction will feature very different play styles and tactics. Several of the best-known armies will feature upon launch, with regular expansions bringing in more armies and races into battle over time. Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is set to launch in 2023 onto Steam. Other platforms will follow, including a mobile version with full cross-platform support. Players can already wishlist the game on Steam, join the Discord channel and sign up to the mailing list, to get first-hand insight into the development, exclusive perks, and in-game rewards once the game is released.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Slitherine) For the whole duration of the festival, Battlesector will be discounted by 40%. Additionally, Slitherine will announce a new Faction Pack DLC entitled the Sisters of Battle that will be playable as a full faction later during the year, with a complete roster of units and tailored gameplay mechanics. On June 1st Battlesector is receiving a new free update containing one new and powerful unique unit for the Sisters of Battle, the Penitent Engine, and the first round of expansion and new features for Planetary Supremacy: these are the addition of HQ upgrades and complete tech trees for all factions in Planetary Supremacy, a feature which was highly requested by the community. Regarding future plans, a new game mode will be added to Battlesector as part of a free update: Daemonic Incursion will see players fend off endless hordes of daemons and survive as long as possible. Contextually, several new Daemon units will be added to Planetary Supremacy mode. The new Daemon units in Planetary Supremacy will be released first, while Daemonic Incursion will be released later in a free update alongside the Sisters of Battle DLC. We will be announcing the precise dates as we get closer to their release.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius (Slitherine) Gladius will be free to play on Steam throughout Warhammer Skulls, giving new players the chance to check it out. The game will also boast its biggest discount ever with 90% off. Slitherine is also releasing a new DLC, called Escalation Pack, where each of the playable factions in Gladius will receive one new unit. This unit's pack includes fan favorites such as Megatrakk Scrapjets for Orks, Skitarii Rangers for the Adeptus Mechanicus, Hive Guards for Tyranids, and more.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Be'lakor (Fatshark) Be'lakor is a master of terror and illusion … the first mortal to rise to the exalted rank of Daemon Prince. Disowned by the very gods he once worshipped, he has spent millennia searching for the power to challenge them directly. With the balance in the Realm of Chaos upset by our Ubersreik five, he might just finally have found his opportunity. Be'lakor will be a new presence in the Chaos Wastes. Players will come across levels influenced by Be'lakor while playing expeditions. There are two new curses coming to Chaos Wastes, and they will be applicable on the Be'lakor-influenced levels. We'll give you a clue to what they do, but you'll have to figure out how to stop them on your own!

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Fatshark) Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op-focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.