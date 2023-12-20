Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, Sanrio

Multiple Sanrio Characters Invade Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds

Netmarble has a new event happening in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, as several characters from Sanrio will appear for a limited time.

Netmarble revealed a new crossover event for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, as the world of Sanrio will invade the game for a short time. The TL;DR is that you're going to be seeing multiple characters from the company in the game for a special event, including Hello Kitty, as you'll get several collectibles, special winter-themed items, and more for the next few weeks. We have the full rundown from the team below.

Sanrio Comes To Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Beloved Sanrio characters will be available for players to obtain. Just by logging into the game during the event, players can earn "My Melody Hat," as well as other items to help them power up, including various summon coupons and Rare Lucky Box. And it's not just Sanrio characters that will invade during this event – they've brought a slew of activities for players to enjoy, including the DJ Kuromi's Party House episode dungeon, where players must defeat DJ Kuromi's DJ machine. When the dungeon is cleared, players will have a chance to get the Sanrio characters Familiars 'Rare 4★ My Melody' and 'Rare 4★ Kuromi.' The Sanrio characters Sports Festival also arrives in this update – players will be able to transform into various Sanrio characters and play a running minigame with others, obtaining rewards based on their performance, redeemable for Sanrio characters Familiars in the episode shop. Special Sanrio characters events will be included in this update, including:

Welcome Sanrio characters! Check-in Event: Upon checking in for 28 days, players can earn a 'Pink Special Summon Coupon' that can be used to obtain 'Rare 4★ My Melody,' and 'Rare 4★ Kuromi' Familiars, and 'Hello Kitty Lucky Box' – which contains Costumes and Mounts related to Sanrio characters. My Melody Hat will be awarded on the first day.

Upon checking in for 28 days, players can earn a 'Pink Special Summon Coupon' that can be used to obtain 'Rare 4★ My Melody,' and 'Rare 4★ Kuromi' Familiars, and 'Hello Kitty Lucky Box' – which contains Costumes and Mounts related to Sanrio characters. My Melody Hat will be awarded on the first day. Sanrio characters Mission Event: Completing Sanrio characters content-related missions, such as DJ Kuromi's Party House, will award 'Pink Special Summon Coupons' as well as 'Black Notes' and 'DJ Kuromi Party House Dungeon Tickets'.

Completing Sanrio characters content-related missions, such as DJ Kuromi's Party House, will award 'Pink Special Summon Coupons' as well as 'Black Notes' and 'DJ Kuromi Party House Dungeon Tickets'. Sanrio characters Arrived! Gift Giveaway Event: During the event, players can obtain 40 'Hello Kitty Lucky Boxes' and 50 'Pink Special Summon Coupons' just by logging into the game.

