MultiVersus Has Finally Been Given A Release Date

After not hearing much of anything about the game for several months, WB Games have finally given MultiVersus a May 2024 release date.

Article Summary MultiVersus release date announced for May 28, 2024, ending the long silence.

Originally launched as an Open Beta in 2022, now set for full release.

Combines a roster of iconic characters like Batman and Shaggy for 2v2 battles.

Features maps from famous worlds, cross-platform play, and new game modes.

It's been a long minute since we heard anything about MultiVersus, but today, WB Games finally gave their multi-IP brawler a proper release date. The game was originally released in mid-2022 as an Open Beta, with several playable characters and even a Season Pass that added new people to the mix as time went on. But this was also a limited version of the game, so in some ways, it was weird playing it knowing a full version was yet to be released. Then, from June 2023 until now, we've heard absolutely nothing. And considering the way Warner Bros. as a company has been operating lately, some assumed this game was dead in the water.

However, working with Player First Games, the team came out with a brand new video and promotional art for the game this morning, both of which you can see here, letting fans know it would finally be released in full on May 28, 2024. Enjoy the video above as we now wait to see what else is coming to the game when it launches in two and a half months.

MultiVersus

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Finn the Human & Tom and Jerry! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy. Choose from an ever-expanding roster of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Rick and Morty, Finn the Human, Black Adam, Gizmo, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.

