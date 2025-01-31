Posted in: Games, MultiVersus, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: MultiVersus

MultiVersus To Shut Down Online Systems This May

WB Games announced that they are ending services for MultiVersus, and will shut down online play and remove it from shops this May

Article Summary MultiVersus online services will shut down on May 30, 2025, marking the end of all online play features.

Season 5, the final update, launches February 4, 2025, adding Aquaman and Lola Bunny as playable characters.

Players can still enjoy offline modes post-shutdown if logged in during Season 5 to create a local save file.

No more real money purchases; use existing Gleamium or tokens until online servers close in May 2025.

WB Games made the announcement this morning that they are shutting down all online activities for MultiVersus set to take effect in late May. The game has been running for a couple of years now,m and while it's had a bumpy road to release, the content has been pretty solid since the final version was launched. So it was a bit of a shock to see them post the announcement we have for you here, letting players know Season 5 will be the last for the title, and online play will cease on May 30, 2025. Any remaining Gleamium (the in-game currency) or character tokens can be used until the end of Season 5, and the game will be removed from all of the shops when it ends.

It kinda sucks; the game isn't bad, but it's clear it just didn't find the audience they were hoping for in the way titles like Super Smash Bros. and Brawlhalla have. If you own the game, you will still be able to play it offline once it shuts down, and will still have an option to re-download it for a short period of time. But they are effectively ending everything tied to it.

MultiVersus Shutdown Notice

We have an important update to share regarding MultiVersus. After careful consideration, our next Season will serve as the final seasonal content update for the game. MultiVersus Season 5 will begin on February 4, 2025, and run through May 30, 2025, adding two new playable characters to the roster – DC's Aquaman and Looney Tunes' Lola Bunny. All new Season 5 content, including Aquaman and Lola Bunny, will be earnable through gameplay. Both new characters will be accessible when Season 5 begins on February 4 at 9 a.m. PST – Aquaman via the Battle Pass as the first tier reward and Lola as the daily calendar login reward.​

All online features will continue to be available until Season 5 concludes on May 30 at 9 a.m. PST. At that point, there will be an option to play MultiVersusoffline via the local gameplay mode, either solo against A.I. opponents or with up to three friends. To do this, you'll need to install/download the latest version of the game and log in during Season 5, any time between February 4 at 9 a.m. PST and May 30 at 9 a.m. PST. After logging in, a local save file will be automatically created connected to your PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account, allowing you to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward.​

As of today, January 31, real money transactions will no longer be available for MultiVersus, which means you can no longer purchase Gleamium, but you can still use remaining Gleamium or character tokens to access in-game content until Season 5 ends on May 30 at 9 a.m. PST. Additionally, when Season 5 finishes, the game will no longer be available to download via the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store.​ Most importantly, we want to thank every player and person who has ever played or supported MultiVersus. All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games teams have poured our heart and soul into this game. We will be forever grateful for the incredible support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey.​

