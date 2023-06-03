Munchkin 2: Unnatural Axe Revealed For Digital Summer Release Munchkin Digital is going to be getting a proper expansion later this year as Dire Wolf Digital revealed Munchkin 2: Unnatural Axe.

Dire Wolf Digital confirmed this week that they will be releasing Munchkin 2: Unnatural Axe sometime later this Summer for Munchkin Digital. Working in partnership with Steve Jackson Games, the team will be bringing the physical expansion to the digital version, adding over 100 cards to the mix that will greatly change the way you play the game. No official date was put on the release, nor did they reveal any other updates being added, so we'll just have to keep an eye on things and see when it will be released.

"Munchkin 2: Unnatural Axe shuffles up 112 new cards to help you kill monsters and take their stuff. Unleash your inner Orc as a new playable race! Battle the fearsome Monster the GM Made Up Himself with your new Spiked Codpiece…Of Doom! Test your mettle with 14 new in-game achievements! Grab the terrifying Unnatural Axe and claim your place as the biggest Munchkin of them all!"

"Go down to the dungeon. Kick in the door. Kill everything you find. Backstab your friends. Steal the treasure and run. With millions of copies sold around the world, Munchkin is the mega-hit card game about dungeon adventure…with none of that stupid roleplaying stuff. You and your friends compete to kill monsters and grab magic items. Don the Horny Helmet and the Boots of Butt-Kicking. Wield the Staff of Napalm…or maybe the Chainsaw of Bloody Dismemberment. Start by slaughtering the Potted Plant and the Drooling Slime, and work your way up to the Plutonium Dragon. You're a Munchkin…and Munchkins love treasure! But a stack of pesky Monster and Curse cards are between you and your hard-earned loot!

Munchkin is played in a series of rounds using Door cards and Treasure cards to explore a dungeon.

Build a character by combining Race and Class cards, then gear up to face the lurking monsters!

Kill monsters and collect Treasure to level up! The first Munchkin to reach Level 10 wins!

