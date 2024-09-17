Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Munchkin, Munchkin: Taken for Granite, Steve Jackson Games

Munchkin: Taken For Granite Announced For Fall Release

Steve Jackson Games revealed a new expanion for Munchkin arriving next month, as we all get stoned (to death) in Munchkin: Taken For Granite

Tabletop publisher Steve Jackson Games has revealed a new expansion for Munchkin, which is on the way, as they announced Munchkin: Taken for Granite. As you might suspect from the name, this is a deck full of puns about stones of various shapes, sizes, and compositions. Like previous expansions, it's a hefty chunk of content to add to the game, but it isn't a full set. This is basically here to give you some new options that make it harder to make it to the end. Munchkin: Taken for Granite is currently pre-order for $12 at local game stores and on Warehouse 23, which is the official online store of Steve Jackson Games, where you can find all of the other Munchkin materials. The expansion is scheduled for full release in October 2024, but an official date wasn't provided.

Munchkin: Taken for Granite

Munchkin: Taken for Granite combines a ton of earth and a pebble of magic into a legion of the weirdest, wackiest constructs you've ever seen! Munchkin: Taken for Granite is a 56-card expansion pack that adds new rock and golem-themed cards to your deck. Illustrated by Munchkin legend John Kovalic, Munchkin: Taken for Granite cards can be shuffled into any of the Munchkin base games or expansions that have fantasy-backed cards. Players will don their Hard Hat and equip their +3 bonus Goleminator to face off against the dreaded Frost Golem and the not-so-dreaded Nolem. Opponents can also use the Reloaded Die or Hard as a Rock (+10 to the monster's level) to backstab their buddies. Run from the Sock Golem, have a drink with the Calcium Golem, or chill out with the Frost Golem. Watch out, though, because even non-Golem monsters can become Hard as a Rock, so you'll need your Hard Hat and an Automatic Chisel to really Break the Mold.

