MX Vs. ATV Legends Release Pushed To June 28th
THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios revealed a new launch date for MX Vs. ATV Legends as the game will come out on June 28th, 2022. The news was revealed today in a new developer diary, in which the team confirmed both the new date as well as a special Collector's Edition. Aside from the main game, each copy of this new edition will come with a detailed figurine featuring the 2021 Yamaha YZ450F bike, a ramp to put it on, and two detachable flags. You'll also get a metal sprocket keychain, five postcard prints, and a special bonus DLC. You can see a brand new trailer featuring what's in the new edition, which is currently up for pre-order as well.
The next installment in the MX vs ATV franchise, MX vs ATV Legends is in development for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as PC. The game will feature the deepest career mode in franchise history! In addition to introducing the all-new Trails Mode, MX vs ATV Legends invites competitors to carve their own path to the podium with unprecedented player choice including sponsorship opportunities and special invitational events.
- Compete in the new career mode where your choices lead to different paths, sponsorship opportunities and special, invitational events!
- Explore massive open environments including the California coastline!
- Experience the brand-new Trails mode for high intensity, point-to-point outdoor racing – prepare to be dropped into a starting gate in the middle of a mountain range alongside your friends and face a course defined by Mother Nature's relentless challenges!
- Race in 2-player split-screen and 16-player online mode with squad-based gameplay.
- Customize your rider and vehicles with the latest parts and gear from the leading manufacturers in off-road racing.
- Ride berms and ruts with higher precision than ever before with the refined physics system.