MX Vs. ATV Legends Release Pushed To June 28th

THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios revealed a new launch date for MX Vs. ATV Legends as the game will come out on June 28th, 2022. The news was revealed today in a new developer diary, in which the team confirmed both the new date as well as a special Collector's Edition. Aside from the main game, each copy of this new edition will come with a detailed figurine featuring the 2021 Yamaha YZ450F bike, a ramp to put it on, and two detachable flags. You'll also get a metal sprocket keychain, five postcard prints, and a special bonus DLC. You can see a brand new trailer featuring what's in the new edition, which is currently up for pre-order as well.

The next installment in the MX vs ATV franchise, MX vs ATV Legends is in development for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, as well as PC. The game will feature the deepest career mode in franchise history! In addition to introducing the all-new Trails Mode, MX vs ATV Legends invites competitors to carve their own path to the podium with unprecedented player choice including sponsorship opportunities and special invitational events. Compete in the new career mode where your choices lead to different paths, sponsorship opportunities and special, invitational events!

Explore massive open environments including the California coastline!

Experience the brand-new Trails mode for high intensity, point-to-point outdoor racing – prepare to be dropped into a starting gate in the middle of a mountain range alongside your friends and face a course defined by Mother Nature's relentless challenges!

Race in 2-player split-screen and 16-player online mode with squad-based gameplay.

Customize your rider and vehicles with the latest parts and gear from the leading manufacturers in off-road racing.

Ride berms and ruts with higher precision than ever before with the refined physics system.