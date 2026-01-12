Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Byking Inc., my hero academia, My Hero Academia All’s Justice

My Hero Academia: All's Justice Releases Opening Cinematic

Check out the latest video from My Hero Academia: All's Justice, as the developers have shown off the opening cinematic movie

Article Summary Watch the new opening cinematic for My Hero Academia: All's Justice, just released by Bandai Namco and Byking Inc.

Experience fast-paced 3v3 battles using iconic heroes and villains from the entire anime and manga timeline.

Master the tag team system, unleash Plus Ultra Combos, and power up with the Rising feature for game-changing moments.

Pick from fan-favorite characters, each with unique Quirks and finishing moves, in their most powerful forms yet.

Bandai Namco and developer Byking Inc. released a new video this week for My Hero Academia: All's Justice, as we get a better look at the opening cinematic. This is basically about two minutes' worth of animation to entice you to check out the game, not much else to say about it. Enjoy watching it here as the game will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on February 6.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice

In My Hero Academia: All's Justice, players will engage in 3v3 battles where victory is achieved by eliminating every member of the opposing team. The tag team system allows players to switch between fighters, opening opportunities to extend combos, counter enemy tactics, or turn defense into offense with well-timed swaps. Combat revolves around four core actions: Target Combo, Counter Attack, Guard, and Unblockable Attack, alongside tactical options like Evade and Counter Crash to escape danger.

Players can build their Plus Ultra gauge for a chance to unleash the Plus Ultra Combo, a devastating finisher where all three fighters combine their quirk abilities for massive damage. Adding even more intensity to battles is Rising!, a special state that enhances attack power, movement speed, and recovery. Rising can be activated once the gauge is filled, giving players the edge they need to seize victory. When the fight comes down to a single character, Rising! activates automatically, turning the tide of battle.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice features an extensive cast of fan-favorite characters from across the anime and manga's full timeline, including fully powered versions from the Final War arc. Fans will be able to choose from U.A. students, Pro Heroes, and Villains in their most iconic forms, each with new move sets and visuals inspired by their final appearances. Players will take control of fan-favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Himiko Toga and more, and they can utilize their unique Quirks to pummel and blast through opponents.

