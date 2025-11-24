Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Byking Inc., my hero academia, My Hero Academia All’s Justice

My Hero Academia: All's Justice Reveals New Cinematic

Check out the latest video for My Hero Academia: All's Justice, as we get a better look at one of the end fight cinematics

Article Summary Watch the new My Hero Academia: All's Justice endgame cinematic released by Bandai Namco and Byking Inc.

Experience intense 3v3 battles with tag team mechanics, unique combos, and tactical combat options.

Fill the Plus Ultra gauge to unleash powerful team finishers and activate the game-changing Rising! state.

Play as fan-favorite heroes and villains, including Final War arc versions, each with unique Quirks and moves.

Bandai Namco and developer Byking Inc. dropped another new video for My Hero Academia: All's Justice, as we get a better look at one of the cinematics. No gameplay or special info here, just the team showing off one of the big sscenes towards the end of the game's main storyline for you to check out ahead of its launch. Enjoy the video above as the game will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on February 6, 2026.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice

In My Hero Academia: All's Justice, players will engage in 3v3 battles where victory is achieved by eliminating every member of the opposing team. The tag team system allows players to switch between fighters, opening opportunities to extend combos, counter enemy tactics, or turn defense into offense with well-timed swaps. Combat revolves around four core actions: Target Combo, Counter Attack, Guard, and Unblockable Attack, alongside tactical options like Evade and Counter Crash to escape danger.

Players can build their Plus Ultra gauge for a chance to unleash the Plus Ultra Combo, a devastating finisher where all three fighters combine their quirk abilities for massive damage. Adding even more intensity to battles is Rising!, a special state that enhances attack power, movement speed, and recovery. Rising can be activated once the gauge is filled, giving players the edge they need to seize victory. When the fight comes down to a single character, Rising! activates automatically, turning the tide of battle.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice features an extensive cast of fan-favorite characters from across the anime and manga's full timeline, including fully powered versions from the Final War arc. Fans will be able to choose from U.A. students, Pro Heroes, and Villains in their most iconic forms, each with new move sets and visuals inspired by their final appearances. Players will take control of fan-favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Himiko Toga and more, and they can utilize their unique Quirks to pummel and blast through opponents.

