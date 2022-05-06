MythBusters: The Game Launches Free Prologue On Steam

Movie Games and developer Byte Barrel have released a free prologue for MythBusters: The Game – Crazy Experiments Simulator on Steam today. Being called MythBusters: The First Experiment, this is designed to give you a taste of what's to come in the game as you're given what are the basics behind conducting experiments. Not to mention learning how to handle the production of an episode of the show so you know exactly how to set things up and eventually produce a final product. The entire prologue is free for you to play as we speak as we slowly make our way to the primary game being released on June 8th, 2022. Youc an read more about the game down below as well as check out the latest trailer for it down at the bottom.

MythBusters: The First Experiment is a free introduction to MythBusters: The Game – Crazy Experiments Simulator. The official adaptation of the legendary Discovery show will let you become a Mythbuster yourself. It's a combination of a first-person immersive simulator with resource management and puzzle-solving. In this version you can explore the MythBusters Workshop and two unique testing grounds. Set up your own test – and not just one! Learn step by step how to perform crazy experiments. MythBusters: The First Experiment is a free introduction to the first-person creative simulator based on the legendary Discovery show. Learn how to run crazy experiments and manage the production of episodes. Take the first steps to become a MythBuster! Warning: Each experiment may cause a serious case of fun! Solve puzzles in the Blueprint Zone to work out the mechanics of each myth.

Collect the materials for experiments and craft the equipment to use.

Bring the experiment to life by setting it up and testing it out.

Confirm crazy real-life variations of the myths!