Nacon & Rogue Factor Announce New Game Hell Is Us

Nacon and indie developer Rogue Factor have announced their next game on the way with a new mystery adventure game Hell Is Us. This game is primarily a third-person action-adventure title that will be combining some super intense melee combat along with a somewhat open world that will allow you to go off and explore the vast reaches of the land. As you can see from the image and the trailer below, this is a hellscape of what feels like our world. but changed by the scars of war. You can read more about the game below as it will drop sometime in 2023.

If war is the closest we get to hell on earth, it's because Earth harbours the worst of demons: humankind. In an isolated country ravaged by infighting, discover the secrets of your past and deal with the repercussions of a mysterious calamity. In Hell Is Us, explore a semi-open world to find answers to your questions and face mysterious creatures all along your journey. As well as the civil war dividing the country, the region is suffering from a mysterious calamity, which has given rise to supernatural creatures that no modern weapon can defeat. Your drone and sword from a different age are your faithful allies as you cut a path through lands infested with terrifying chimeras and try to unravel the mystery of their appearance.

No map, no compass, no quest markers: following your instincts is part of the adventure. Enjoy a unique experience that uses innovative writing and level design to let you make your own decisions and follow your instincts as you explore. Your discoveries are yours alone. Swords, spears and axes: a wide range of weapons forged specially for fighting these supernatural creatures is available. You will need to learn how to fight these monsters and use your drone wisely to stay alive.