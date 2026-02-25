Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Nakwon: Last Paradise, Nexon

Nakwon: Last Paradise Announces New Closed Alpha Test

Nakwon: Last Paradise will be holding a new Closed Alpha test in the next step of development, set to take place during March

Article Summary Nakwon: Last Paradise holds a new Closed Alpha test from March 11-16, with sign-ups open now.

Experience stealth survival in a PvPvE zombie apocalypse set in the dense cityscape of Seoul.

Gameplay focuses on extraction, resource gathering, and survival against both zombies and players.

Citizen Grades affect privileges, requiring players to earn money for rent, gear, and progression.

Developer and publisher Nexon has announced that they will be holding a new Closed Alpha test for Nakwon: Last Paradise next month. The company is currently signing players up on the game's website, as selected players will be able to try the game from March 11-16. During that test, you'll be able to try out the expansive weaponry, fight various infected enemies, try out a few gameplay environmental settings, work with the customized shelter, and other things with players while they run tests.

Nakwon: Last Paradise

Nakwon: Last Paradise is a third-person view Zombie Apocalypse Stealth Survival game. Experience a new form of 'Post-Apocalypse Life' that you've never seen before. Explore Extraction Survival and gather resources from the PvPvE city, where Zombies and Survivors coexist to survive in this new societal structure. Seoul, the city of scarce guns and plentiful hiding spots within its clustered buildings and alleys. Survive as an ordinary human, relying solely on your senses and keep yourself safe from Zombies.

A Life-and-Death Extraction Survival within the PvPvE World: You must infiltrate the city full of Zombies (AI) and other Survivors (Players) to collect useful items and sell them or make money by completing missions. Be cautious as you'll lose everything you have once you die.

You must infiltrate the city full of Zombies (AI) and other Survivors (Players) to collect useful items and sell them or make money by completing missions. Be cautious as you'll lose everything you have once you die. A Stealth Survivor TPS Consuming Audiovisual Elements and Strategy: Zombies are drawn to sounds, and upon spotting human beings, they chase after them. Cover yourselves and move in silence. Lure Zombies, disrupt their attention, and run away. A single gunshot will draw all nearby Zombies, so please act with caution.

Zombies are drawn to sounds, and upon spotting human beings, they chase after them. Cover yourselves and move in silence. Lure Zombies, disrupt their attention, and run away. A single gunshot will draw all nearby Zombies, so please act with caution. Cruel Revelation of Human Greed in a Multiplayer Setting: In this world with no laws and rules, human beings are the last ones you can trust. Survival hinges on murdering others and plundering their belongings. Be cautious about everything, and trust no one.

In this world with no laws and rules, human beings are the last ones you can trust. Survival hinges on murdering others and plundering their belongings. Be cautious about everything, and trust no one. Life in a Citizen Class Made by Survivors: Your Citizen Grade determines privileges and access levels. You need to make money for rent and better equipment. Ownership of higher Citizen Grades will grant you access to more and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!