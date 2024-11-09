Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 30 Birds, ARTE France, Business Goose Studios, RAM RAM Games

Narrative Puzzle Game 30 Birds Arrives Near Month's End

Wander through a world of Persian-inspired art across several rotating lanterns in 30 Birds, set to be released later this month

Article Summary Immerse yourself in 30 Birds, a stunning narrative puzzle game influenced by Persian art and mythology.

Embark on a mission as Zig to save the bird Goddess Simurgh from the treacherous Scientist.

Explore Lantern City's vibrant neighborhoods and tackle puzzles to find the kidnapped goddess.

Enjoy a unique mix of ska, dub, and reggae tunes while solving intriguing challenges in a captivating world.

Indie game studios RAM RAM Games and Business Goose Studios, along with publisher ARTE France, have confirmed the release date for 30 Birds. This is a super artistic narrative puzzle title based on Persian art, in which you must save the Goddess Simurgh from the evil Scientist. You will wander through a series of places connected by rotating lanterns to figure out puzzles and help rescue the kidnapped goddess. Enjoy the trailer and info before the game is released on November 28.

30 Birds

In 30 Birds, you play as Zig, a young detective sent to bustling Lantern City to track down The Scientist. Alongside Hoop, a talented hoopoe stand-up comedian, you'll encounter a whole madhouse of feathered friends and quirky characters as you explore dazzling Lantern City from top to bottom. Solve a variety of puzzles to foil the plans of the obnoxious Scientist behind the kidnapping to save the bird Goddess Simurgh. Experience a seamless blend of 2D and 3D in this mesmerizing narrative adventure, with hand-drawn visuals inspired by Persian miniatures.

Wander through the gorgeous neighborhoods of Lantern City while enjoying a ska – dub – reggae inspired soundtrack and help Zig gather thirty charismatic and chatty birds to save Simurgh! But beware, you might come across puzzling challenges on your way… Discover a gorgeous universe laid out on the surface of rotating lanterns. Wander through a beautiful city inspired by Middle Eastern legends, meeting the local goofs, quirky djinns, and regular weirdos along the way. Solve puzzles and interesting challenges to help Zig rescue Simurgh!

Meet riotous and (not-so) charming birds, collecting your new feathered friends' contacts on your phone. Thwart diabolical and (not-so) powerful foes and find the fabulous Goddess, Simurgh.

Explore a mythical, colorful, and beautifully hand-drawn world inspired by Persian art! Uncover Lantern City's stunning sights and fantastic characters.

Take on all kinds of thrilling challenges to advance the story! Solve intriguing and fun puzzles, wander around bars and cafes, create funky music using synthesizers, and play cards to gather clues and bring light to Simurgh's kidnapping.

Vibe out to the energetic ska-dub-reggae soundtrack, sprinkled with unexpected twists, as you stroll down the bright streets of Lantern City.

