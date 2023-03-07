Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Magikarp Art Rare Magikarp appears on a new collectible Art Rare card in Pokémon TCG Japan's next set Triplet Beat which hits shelves this Friday.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring another Art Rare from Triplet Beat.

There are some artists with a style so distinctive that you can tell when they drew a card by a glance. This is, of course, true of creators who use mixed media like Yuka Morii's photography and clay sculptures, but some traditional artists are so stylized that you can't help but recognize them even from afar. Such is the case with Shinji Kanda, who illustrates this new Magikarp Art Rare from Triplet Beat. Kandas work uses highly detailed, dark landscapes with light, thin, colorful linework. In theory, there are so many wild colors here that the card's illustration should clash, but with Kanda it always just works. This will likely be a fan-favorite card from this set amongst the Art Rares.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.