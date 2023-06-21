Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: GameMill Entertainment, nascar, NASCAR Arcade Rush

NASCAR Arcade Rush Announced For PC & Consoles

Those of you looking for a different kind of NASCAR racing game experience will be able to try NASCAR Arcade Rush later this year.

GameMill Entertainment revealed this week they have a new NASCAR game on the way, as players can soon experience NASCAR Arcade Rush. This game will offer up a different kind of experience for fans of the sport, as this is a brand-new arcade-style racing game designed to put a little more craziness into the high-speed competition known the world over. The best way we can think to describe it is if they made a Cruisin' USA for modern platforms with only NASCAR vehicles. There's no trailer for it yet, or even a link to pre-order, just the news it will be out latest this year for PC and all three major consoles. We got more info and screenshots of the game below.

"Experience the high-octane thrill of NASCAR racing in a completely new way with intense arcade races on iconic NASCAR tracks, totally reengineered with jaw-dropping twists, hair-raising turns, gravity-defying jumps, nitro boosts, and other surprises. Customize your car and driver as you compete to take the top position across a variety of game modes, including the Career NASCAR Cup Series, plus online and local multiplayer."

Iconic Tracks, Wild Twists: Experience iconic NASCAR tracks like Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and more in all-new ways that will thrill your imagination and deliver a new level of playability within the vaunted NASCAR video game franchise.

