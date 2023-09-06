National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Comes To Monopoly

"In Monopoly: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Edition, players will buy, sell, and trade locations from the hilarious holiday classic, including Clark's Lighting Display, Griswold Family Christmas Tree Site, and more. You'll be challenged to travel the board with custom movie-inspired tokens, including a Dry Turkey, Chainsaw, Squirrel, Snots, Marty Moose Eggnog Glass, or Film Reel to set up Houses, now named Decorations, and Hotels, newly dubbed Christmas Spirit, all while dodging costly Chemical Toilet Storm Drain and Jelly of the Month payments. Designed for two to six players, ages 15 and up, fans can rack up more Griswold Bucks with the help of "Hap-Hap-Happiest Christmas" (Community Chest) cards and "Save the Neck for Me, Clark!" (Chance) cards. Be the last player with Griswold Bucks left to win!"
- 1 Game Board
- 6 Collectible Tokens
- 28 Title Deed Card
- 16 Community Chest Cards renamed "Parties" Cards
- 16 Chance Cards renamed "Adventures" Cards
- Custom Monopoly Money
- 32 Houses renamed "Stars"
- 12 Hotels renamed "5-Star Certificate"
- 2 Dice
- Rules