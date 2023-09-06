Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: monopoly, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, National Lampoon’s

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Comes To Monopoly

We're gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas as The Op has announced Monopoly; National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Edition.

We're barely past Labor Day, and the Christmas-themed items are already being announced, as we're getting a special edition of Monopoly for the season. But this is probably one of the better versions of a holiday title we're going to see this year, as we're getting a version dedicated to the film National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Complete with all the jokes, references, and mayhem you remember from the now classic film about how terrible the holiday can get. We got more info about it below, as you can get it through the company's website right now for $45.

"In Monopoly: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Edition, players will buy, sell, and trade locations from the hilarious holiday classic, including Clark's Lighting Display, Griswold Family Christmas Tree Site, and more. You'll be challenged to travel the board with custom movie-inspired tokens, including a Dry Turkey, Chainsaw, Squirrel, Snots, Marty Moose Eggnog Glass, or Film Reel to set up Houses, now named Decorations, and Hotels, newly dubbed Christmas Spirit, all while dodging costly Chemical Toilet Storm Drain and Jelly of the Month payments. Designed for two to six players, ages 15 and up, fans can rack up more Griswold Bucks with the help of "Hap-Hap-Happiest Christmas" (Community Chest) cards and "Save the Neck for Me, Clark!" (Chance) cards. Be the last player with Griswold Bucks left to win!" 1 Game Board

6 Collectible Tokens

28 Title Deed Card

16 Community Chest Cards renamed "Parties" Cards

16 Chance Cards renamed "Adventures" Cards

Custom Monopoly Money

32 Houses renamed "Stars"

12 Hotels renamed "5-Star Certificate"

2 Dice

Rules

"We're thrilled to be adding another iconic license to our line, especially the hilarious classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "We love making new, custom versions of Monopoly and are especially excited to launch this one ahead of the holidays so many can revisit this Christmas comedy favorite."

