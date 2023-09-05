Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip-Hop In 2K Beats

2K Games have revealed more about the soundtrack for NBA 2K24, as they will be celebrating 50 years of hip-hop this time around.

2K Games will be doing something special with the soundtrack for NBA 2K24, as they will celebrate hip-hop's anniversary with an impressive selection. This morning, the team revealed several artists and their tracks that will be a part of the in-game music and overall soundtrack to this edition as they honor the 50th Anniversary of the genre. The soundtrack will be a mix of established artists throwing in a track you might recognize to new and rising artists getting their debut in the series. We have more info on the additions below, as you'll hear more when it comes out on September 8.

Over the past 25 years, NBA 2K has become an influential platform where basketball and hip-hop culture intersect, creating a place where fans can enjoy the best of both worlds. 2K has partnered with several GRAMMY-award-winning artists including Jay-Z, Travis Scott, J. Cole, and more, becoming the gold standard for soundtracks in video games. The NBA 2K24 soundtrack pays homage to the hip-hop genre by featuring an extensive tracklist, composed of prominent producers, lyrical icons, and the next generation of artists. Showcasing Hip-Hop's diverse collection of melodies and beats, NBA 2K24 features "Just Wanna Rock" by Lil Uzi Vert, "Walk" by Kodak Black, "In Ha Mood" by Ice Spice, "Kobe Bryant" by Lil Wayne, "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy, "hooligan" by Baby Keem, "90 Proof" by Smino & J. Cole, "Breakfast In Monaco" by Larry June & The Alchemist,"Black" by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and many more.

This year will also bring forward new, exciting things to keep the soundtrack fresh. Def Jam Recordings will kick off Season 1, adding classic songs like "This DJ (feat. O.G.L.B.)" by Warren G, "Hustlin" by Rick Ross, to current heat such as "GOATED. (feat. Denzel Curry)" by Armani White, "2 Certified" by Hit-Boy & Avelino, and new never before heard sounds like "My Time" by Haiti Babii , "FOLD" by SwaVay, "Dolla" by Navy Blue, "Crazy" by Connie Diiamond, and "Stand Out" by Jex Nwalor.

