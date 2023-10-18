Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Reveals Details Of Season 2 As They Leap Into The Future

The future is now! Well, the future of the NBA as far as NBA 2K24 is concerned, as Season 2 has been revealed with some freaky results.

2K Games have released details for the second season of NBA 2K24 as they take a giant leap into the future! And the future looks freaky! Season 2 will head into the future with this cybernetic achievement you see below, as you'll have the option of playing as this robotic form in a futurized MyCITY. We'll also see the inclusion of Victor Wembanyam to the season, old-school talents like Wilt Chamberlain and Gregg Popovich be added to the mix, and more. We have more info on MyCAREER for you below, as you can read the full notes on their website.

NBA 2K24 MyCAREER Season 2

"The all-new City on New Gen and Neighborhood on Current Gen welcomed players to breathtaking, coastal settings to roam around, with courts and activities around every corner. Over the course of six weeks, you'll be able to continue your pursuit of G.O.A.T. status, accumulate XP, and earn thematic rewards to flaunt on New Gen and Current Gen. As you climb the Season rewards ladder from Level 1 to Level 40, you'll have the chance to earn banners, shot meters, 2XP coins, a Level 20 Slime BMX Bike, and more, including some in game wearable gear. On New Gen and Current Gen consoles, players who reach Level 30 will receive a Mascot Costume in MyCAREER and a Legendary Path Wheel Spin in MyTEAM, thanks to cross-progression across modes. Once you reach Level 40, though, New Gen players will earn a Gold Floor Setter and Current Gen players will earn an Extra Badge Point. There are plenty of rewards to collect this Season, but don't forget, working alongside fellow NBA 2K24 members of your Affiliation can net you additional content for winning the Season-long rivalry."

"MyCAREER allows you to create the MyPLAYER of your dreams from scratch, in your likeness, or using an NBA Player template. In Season 2, we're adding over 20 NBA Players and Legends to use as the foundation of your MyPLAYER, from legendary playmakers like Jason Kidd and Steve Nash to punishing rim protectors in Blake Griffin and Dwight Howard, there are several options to choose from. Check out all-new creations from members of our very own NBA 2K community, like SHAKEDOWN2012's 2-Way 3-Level Threat SG archetype and BROTHA JONES's Hybrid Lockdown SF. Season 2 of MyCAREER is packed with content and rewards, but there's still a lot to explore and experience in The City and The Neighborhood. Prepare for the NBA regular season by heading over to The REC for some pickup games and 5v5 fun!"

