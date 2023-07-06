Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: kobe bryant, nba, NBA 2K24

NBA 2K24 Reveals First Two Covers For Latest Installment

Kobe Bryant makes a return to NBA 2K as he serves as the cover athlete for two special editions of NBA 2K24, coming this Fall.

2K Games has released the first two covers for NBA 2K24 this morning, as we see Kobe Bryant returns to the cover for two special editions. The company is slowly rolling out the covers for the game this week, starting with two versions for the ultra collectors who want everything and then some, as they'll be getting special artwork. It's not the first time Bryant has been the athlete for a 2K cover, as he was posthumously added to 2K21 in special editions, as well as featured on the cover of 2K17 and 2K10. Aside from listing his accomplishments as an 18-time All-Star, a five-time NBA World Champion, a two-time Finals MVP, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, the company didn't give a specific reason why Bryant was chosen this year.

As you can see from the images here, the first version is The Kobe Bryant Edition (seen below), while the Black Mamba Edition can be seen above. Each one celebrates the man in different ways and in different eras as the KB edition shows him in the first half of his career sporting the #8, while the BM edition highlights him from the second half when he was wearing #24. Again, we really don't know why Kobe was chosen for this set of covers, beyond the idea that they're appealing to Lakers fans (one of the biggest markets in the NBA) to purchase this addition.

As to what's specifically in each edition… That hasn't been revealed yet. Like previous years, the company is showing off the covers a day at a time, with the NBA 2K24 Special Editions first, followed by the main covers that usually come with the finer details and a release date. Which we'll have for you later on, but for now, enjoy the look of both of these.

