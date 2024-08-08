Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K25

NBA 2K25 Explores Changes To MyPLAYER & MyCAREER

2K Games has released a new video and blog wexploring the changes in NBA 2K25 to both the MyPLAYER & MyCAREER game modes

2K Games released new information today for NBA 2K25, as they explore the changes that have been made to both MyPLAYER and MyCAREER. The team posted a short blog, as well as the video you see above, as they go more in-depth to the adjustments and overhauls they made to both modes in this edition of the game. Enjoy the new content as the game will be released on September 6, 2024.

NBA 2K25 – Mode Changes

MyPLAYER Builder: The NBA 2K25 MyPLAYER Builder caters to all different playstyles and strategic preferences with a myriad of new possible archetypes to create. NBA 2K25 offers access to more information on a player's Build than ever before. Dig deeper with the opportunity to preview all assets a Build now qualifies for, including Badges, Takeovers, and Signature Animations as well as customization options like jump shot and dunk packages. Players can leverage the Build Tester and participate in 3v3, 5v5 or the new Freestyle practice option to preview and tinker with their new Build.

Improved Badges: Badges in NBA 2K25 are more impactful and all-encompassing than ever before. With the list refined to 40 Badges, each one now feels equally valuable and desirable. Badge progression is designed to match a player's on-court actions – the more a player uses a Badge the faster it will progress. NBA 2K25 will introduce a new level of Badges higher than Hall of Fame called Legend. Also new this year are Badge Elevators that can boost individual badges to higher levels and Cap Breakers to increase attribute ratings above max potential "caps" set at build creation. Badge Perks and Performance Multipliers will also receive updated perks.

Heart of a Dynasty. MyCAREER in NBA 2K25 is all about building the next great dynasty. Ranked against the best dynasties in NBA history, players will vie to make deep playoff runs and win championships in order to climb the Dynasty Rankings and etch their legacy above the best. Before winning it all, players can lay the foundation of their career and relive their MyPLAYER's journey to the NBA from high school to FIBA games in a new flashback story called Heart of a Dynasty. Finally, Key Games are back and upgraded to give players more choice and control over how they progress through their MyPLAYER's career.

